7 steps to more effective teamwork with Atlassian and Slack

Learn the secrets from top users of Slack and Atlassian on how they streamline notifications, reduce context-switching, and automate workflows

We’ve gathered best practices from a variety teams who are using Slack and Atlassian to speed up work and foster collaboration. From remote team bonding to project status updates, there are many ways your team can use these two tools together.

Learn how:

  • IT teams resolve requests faster and run IT services more efficiently
  • Software teams automate processes, streamline communication, and switch context less
  • Remote teams improve communication and collaboration
  • Teams get the most out of the Slack and Jira integration

Download our eBook today to see how your team can get the most out of Slack and Atlassian.

