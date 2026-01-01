7 steps to more effective teamwork with Atlassian and Slack

We’ve gathered best practices from a variety teams who are using Slack and Atlassian to speed up work and foster collaboration. From remote team bonding to project status updates, there are many ways your team can use these two tools together.
Learn how:
- IT teams resolve requests faster and run IT services more efficiently
- Software teams automate processes, streamline communication, and switch context less
- Remote teams improve communication and collaboration
- Teams get the most out of the Slack and Jira integration
Download our eBook today to see how your team can get the most out of Slack and Atlassian.
훌륭해요!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
알겠습니다!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.