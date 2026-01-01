Watch video
Watch: Getting started with Sales Elevate

18 min

This video is best for:

  • Sales professionals

Sales Elevate combines the power of Sales Cloud and Slack’s productivity platform to drive return on investment through time savings, healthier pipelines and aligned team-selling processes. In our Sales Elevate video, we’ll cover the below topics:

  • Introduction to Sales Elevate
  • Getting started: Initial configuration
  • Set up your Sales home
  • Notifications and best practices

 

What’s next? Check out our Getting started guide for written instructions on setting up your Sales Elevate and Slack for sales for best practices.

If you need a hand, submit your case online and we’ll get back to you!

