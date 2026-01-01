Watch: Getting started with Sales Elevate

このビデオの対象者 :
- 営業担当者
Sales Elevate combines the power of Sales Cloud and Slack’s productivity platform to drive return on investment through time savings, healthier pipelines and aligned team-selling processes. In our Sales Elevate video, we’ll cover the below topics:
- Introduction to Sales Elevate
- Getting started: Initial configuration
- Set up your Sales home
- Notifications and best practices
What’s next? Check out our Getting started guide for written instructions on setting up your Sales Elevate and Slack for sales for best practices.
If you need a hand, submit your case online and we’ll get back to you!
