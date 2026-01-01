Watch: Getting started with Sales Elevate

이 비디오는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.
- 영업 전문가
Sales Elevate combines the power of Sales Cloud and Slack’s productivity platform to drive return on investment through time savings, healthier pipelines and aligned team-selling processes. In our Sales Elevate video, we’ll cover the below topics:
- Introduction to Sales Elevate
- Getting started: Initial configuration
- Set up your Sales home
- Notifications and best practices
What’s next? Check out our Getting started guide for written instructions on setting up your Sales Elevate and Slack for sales for best practices.
