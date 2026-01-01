How Productivity Platforms Can Power Business Impact

Businesses today face uncertainty like never before. From economic turbulence to emerging technologies, things are changing fast.

To flourish, leaders need to find new ways to drive growth and unite teams even as budgets are under scrutiny. Adapting the right productivity platforms will be essential—ones that can boost engagement, cut distractions and take advantage of AI and automations to accelerate impact.

To understand what workers need, and how businesses can respond, this report analyses the behaviours and attitudes of 2,000 employees and IT leaders across the UK.

By reading it, you’ll discover data on how workers and businesses are reacting to today’s biggest challenges, alongside advice on overcoming them—including how to: