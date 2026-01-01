New IDC analysis: the value of Slack for the enterprise

The tendency for digital transformation projects to take root within only a portion of a business is so common that analysts call the phenomenon ‘islands of innovation’. These islands may be full of potential, but amount to a collection of tactical projects that cannot scale up.

Connecting these islands for true digital transformation is a theme running throughout new research from IDC by analyst Gerry Brown. Brown examines this long-simmering issue in depth, examining it anew through the lens of the Covid-19 pandemic. Businesses must operate faster and more strategically than ever, he writes, making it crucial to knit these ‘islands’ together once and for all. And Slack, he continues, can play a role in this effort.

‘For enterprises that want to make broad changes to the way they work, an enterprise-wide top-down vision is required. The key question is probably not, “Is Slack ready for you?” but rather, “Are you ready for Slack?”’

