How quick collaboration can lead to faster decisions and greater ROI

How quick collaboration can lead to faster decisions and greater ROI

Discover the main challenges retailers face today, and learn how the right technology can improve customer loyalty and employee productivity.

less than a minute

In today’s marketplace, retailers have to work faster and smarter to stay competitive. We surveyed over 150 retail executives and workers to find out what challenges they’re facing. Of them, 73% said it was difficult to hire and retain staff, and 96% said that technology is critical to the success of retail operations today.

In this report, learn how Slack can help retail organizations:

  • Improve communication with employees and outside vendors
  • Build a sense of belonging among employees
  • Make important decisions faster

Was this resource useful?

0/600

Nice one!

Thanks a lot for your feedback!

Got it!

Thanks for your feedback.

Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.

Related resources