How quick collaboration can lead to faster decisions and greater ROI

Discover the main challenges retailers face today, and learn how the right technology can improve customer loyalty and employee productivity.

In today’s marketplace, retailers have to work faster and smarter to stay competitive. We surveyed over 150 retail executives and workers to find out what challenges they’re facing. Of them, 73% said it was difficult to hire and retain staff, and 96% said that technology is critical to the success of retail operations today.

In this report, learn how Slack can help retail organizations:

  • Improve communication with employees and outside vendors
  • Build a sense of belonging among employees
  • Make important decisions faster

