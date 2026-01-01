Rev up your sales in Slack

Sales teams are faced with obstacles that can limit their productivity and ultimately slow down deal cycles. Roadblocks include:
- Siloed tools create fragmentation, causing reps to split their time and focus, making it difficult to find the right information and requiring experts to help move deals forward.
- Too much time spent on admin work and updating the CRM
- Poor pipeline hygiene and lack of visibility into deal progression
Read the report to learn how with Slack Sales Elevate, you can:
- Sell faster by bringing your people, Sales Cloud data and process automation together, where team selling happens.
- Align sales teams through access to customer records, accounts, opportunities and key metrics.
- Surface real-time deal information to improve team visibility at every stage of the deal cycle.
- Keep teams focused on selling and speed up wins with deal alerts, automated deal support and approvals and easy CRM updates—from anywhere, on any device.
Nice one!
Thanks a lot for your feedback!
Got it!
Thanks for your feedback.
Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.