Rev up your sales in Slack

Sales teams are faced with obstacles that can limit their productivity and ultimately slow down deal cycles. Roadblocks include:

  • Siloed tools create fragmentation, causing reps to split their time and focus, making it difficult to find the right information and requiring experts to help move deals forward.
  • Too much time spent on admin work and updating the CRM
  • Poor pipeline hygiene and lack of visibility into deal progression

Read the report to learn how with Slack Sales Elevate, you can:

  • Sell faster by bringing your people, Sales Cloud data and process automation together, where team selling happens.
  • Align sales teams through access to customer records, accounts, opportunities and key metrics.
  • Surface real-time deal information to improve team visibility at every stage of the deal cycle.
  • Keep teams focused on selling and speed up wins with deal alerts, automated deal support and approvals and easy CRM updates—from anywhere, on any device.

