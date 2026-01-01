State of Work Report: Technology

When we released our first State of Work report in 2019, the biggest issue facing organizations seemed relatively simple: aligning workers around a common set of goals.
While the challenge of alignment persists, strong economic headwinds and advancements in workplace tools have business leaders asking a far more pressing question: How can I make my organization more productive?
To answer that question, Slack commissioned a global survey that explores how thousands of technology workers navigate productivity, automation and flexibility today.
Download this one sheet for some of our findings specific to the high-tech sector.
