The Total Economic Impact™ of Slack for Sales Teams

In today’s competitive sales environment, customer expectations have reached new highs. Salesforce found that 69% of sales professionals say that their job is harder than ever. Juggling time-sensitive selling activities with routine yet critical tasks—like inputting customer information and tracking down teammates for status updates—is all in a day’s work for account executives.

To hit revenue goals, sales teams must streamline manual work so they can devote more time to customers. With Slack, the intelligent productivity platform, sales teams can organize communication, work faster with automation, build a strong team culture and close deals faster. Our commissioned study by Forrester Consulting calculates the potential return on investment for sales teams that use Slack.

The study found that over three years a composite organization representative of surveyed Slack customers benefited from:

9% increase in closed deals

28 minutes saved per sales team on daily tasks; over three years, this benefit was worth $1.9 million

Expanded relationships with existing customers, with an average deal increase of $2,360

Sales teams that use Slack also enjoy:

Improved recruiting processes

Improved onboarding processes

Improved coaching and mentoring interactions

Improved employee morale

Download the study for an in-depth analysis of these insights and more.