What’s it handy for?

Being able to send a message in Slack to any other app is really quite powerful. In this case with Zapier, it’s possible to push the text of any message in Slack to a new row in a Google Sheet.

Use Zapier to push messages into Google Sheets to:

Compile a list of volunteers that respond in a channel

Save “best of” messages to a file you can use later

Assemble a new hire handbook filled with the best advice from current employees

Before you get started

Sign up for an account at Zapier and configure it to connect with your Slack workspace. Create a new sheet at Google Spreadsheets with the first row set aside as titles for your data columns.

How to automatically add slack messages to Google Sheets