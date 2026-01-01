Resources to help you achieve your goals with Slack

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Explore resources to help you launch Slack, drive adoption, and maximize value across your organization.

Review short tutorials, videos, and tips to get started with Slack, explore use cases, and discover templates.

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Complete on-demand courses that introduce Slack topics in bite-sized units, with interactive challenges for hands-on learning.

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