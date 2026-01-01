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COLLECTION

Slack Success Hub

Everything you need to launch Slack, bring your team along, and get work moving.

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Launch Slack

Roll out Slack with confidence

Plan your launch, introduce Slack to your team, and set everyone up for success

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Event

How to launch Slack at your organization

Join us for an interactive training to learn the critical steps for a successful Slack rollout

Watch Now
5 steps to launch Slack
Guide

5 steps to launch Slack

Clear and easy steps to guide anyone in implementing Slack to their entire organization, from wherever they are

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e-book

Slack launch slide presentation

Download the Slack launch training deck for use offline

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Guide

Slack launch communications

Get inspiration from our Slack communication templates as you create a communication plan for launching Slack at your organization

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Guide

Enterprise Grid launch guide

Move your company to Enterprise Grid with this series of guides covering everything from planning to implementation

Onboard your team

Help new users get started

Share simple, useful resources that help new users learn the basics and feel at home in Slack

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Guide

Top 5 tips for getting started in Slack

Jump into Slack with confidence using these quick tips for communicating and working in Slack channels

Event

Workshop 101: Learn the basics (on-demand)

Learn the Slack basics and participate in interactive activities at this on-demand training session led by our customer success experts

Watch Now
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e-book

User onboarding slide presentation

Download the Slack Workshop 101 slide deck to review the Slack basics at your convenience

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Guide

Move your next project into a channel

Bring the right people together in channels to share ideas, make decisions, and move work forward with a common purpose and place

Use cases

See how different teams use Slack

Explore how different teams collaborate, stay aligned, and keep work moving in Slack

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Guide

Slack for sales: 4 ways to close deals quicker

This how-to guide helps Sales teams use Slack to minimize time spent on administrative tasks and maximize time spent on deals

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Guide

Slack for customer service: 8 ways to improve customer and rep experience

Improve service productivity by using Slack for case management, agent onboarding, collaboration, automation and white-glove service 

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Guide

Slack for marketing: 3 ways to increase efficiency

In this guide, learn how to use Slack to improve collaboration and save time in your marketing team

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Guide

Slack for internal communications: 7 ways to improve company-wide communication

This guide on using Slack for Internal Communications gives tips and examples of how all users at a company can send and receive mass communications

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Guide

Slack for IT and Security: 5 ways to streamline requests and incidents

This how-to guide helps IT and Security teams use Slack to spend more time innovating and less time putting out fires

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Guide

Slack for Executives and EAs: 11 ways to enhance communication and streamline tasks

This how-to guide can help you effectively communicate with your team, boost productivity, and discover features that can support you and your team

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Guide

Slack for HR, Recruiting, and DEI

This how-to guide helps HR, DEI, and recruiting teams use Slack to keep recruits and employees informed, engaged and aligned

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Guide

Slack for legal: 3 ways to reduce tasks and improve communication

This how-to guide helps legal teams use Slack to meet tight deadlines and fulfill client expectations while keeping confidential information secure.

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Guide

Slack for customer success: 4 ways to collaborate and improve customer experience

This guide reviews how to use Slack for Customer Success teams to collaborate internally and with customers, automate tasks, and streamline processes.

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Guide

How to improve your focus in Slack

Customize Slack to your preferences to increase your focus

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Guide

5 steps to support your team’s adoption of Slack

Follow this guide to develop an adoption strategy that ensures your entire team benefits from Slack.

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Event

Minimize incidents and downtime

Learn how to troubleshoot and respond to incidents painlessly with Slack

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Guide

Unlocking value with Slack

A how-to guide on measuring the value and impact of Slack in your organization

Salesforce in Slack

Bring Salesforce and Slack together

Help your team move faster with customer context and collaboration in one place

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Guide

Salesforce in Slack: Implementation Guide

Get the complete guide to implement Salesforce in Slack for your organization

Guide

Salesforce Channels: Implementation Guide

Download our technical guide for a step-by-step walkthrough to help you configure Salesforce Channels.

Guide

Complete guide to launching Salesforce channels

Learn how to launch and drive adoption of Salesforce channels across your organization.

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Guide

Salesforce channels: Launch communications

Get inspiration from our Slack communication templates as you create a plan for launching Salesforce channels at your organization

Agentforce in Slack

Get started with Agentforce in Slack

Get set up, explore what’s possible, and help your team start using AI Agents in Slack

Guide

Launching Agentforce in Slack

Explore our launch methodology to implement Agentforce in Slack and empower your team with digital labor

Guide

Agentforce in Slack: Admin Setup Guide

Download our detailed guide for a visual step-by-step walkthrough of implementing Agentforce in Slack

Guide

Agentforce in Slack: Launch Communications

Get customizable templates to announce Agentforce's launch in Slack and guide your team through the transition

Guide

Complete Guide to Launching Channel Expert

How to set up and announce Channel Expert at your organization. Give each Slack channel a digital teammate today.

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