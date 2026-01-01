Slack Success Hub
Everything you need to launch Slack, bring your team along, and get work moving.
Roll out Slack with confidence
Plan your launch, introduce Slack to your team, and set everyone up for success
How to launch Slack at your organization
Join us for an interactive training to learn the critical steps for a successful Slack rolloutWatch Now
5 steps to launch Slack
Clear and easy steps to guide anyone in implementing Slack to their entire organization, from wherever they are
Slack launch slide presentation
Download the Slack launch training deck for use offline
Slack launch communications
Get inspiration from our Slack communication templates as you create a communication plan for launching Slack at your organization
Enterprise Grid launch guide
Move your company to Enterprise Grid with this series of guides covering everything from planning to implementation
Help new users get started
Share simple, useful resources that help new users learn the basics and feel at home in Slack
Top 5 tips for getting started in Slack
Jump into Slack with confidence using these quick tips for communicating and working in Slack channels
Workshop 101: Learn the basics (on-demand)
Learn the Slack basics and participate in interactive activities at this on-demand training session led by our customer success expertsWatch Now
User onboarding slide presentation
Download the Slack Workshop 101 slide deck to review the Slack basics at your convenience
Move your next project into a channel
Bring the right people together in channels to share ideas, make decisions, and move work forward with a common purpose and place
Make the most of Slack's tools
Discover features that help teams save time, stay organized, and work better together
Slackbot Admin Toolkit
Everything admins and teams need to learn, launch and love Slackbot.
Introducing your partners to Slack Connect
Simple tips and templates to help you onboard your partners to working with you in channels.
How it works: Slack apps and workflows
Five ways to streamline your work with Slack apps and Workflow Builder.
5 steps to managing apps securely and at scale
How admins can maintain control over Slack apps while ensuring that employees can use the tools they love
Become a Slack Certified Administrator
Expand your skills, add to your résumé, and help organizations make the most out of Slack.
Resources to help you achieve your goals with Slack
Slack Success offers a range of guided and on-demand digital resources that customers can access for assistance from anywhere, anytime
See how different teams use Slack
Explore how different teams collaborate, stay aligned, and keep work moving in Slack
Slack for sales: 4 ways to close deals quicker
This how-to guide helps Sales teams use Slack to minimize time spent on administrative tasks and maximize time spent on deals
Slack for customer service: 8 ways to improve customer and rep experience
Improve service productivity by using Slack for case management, agent onboarding, collaboration, automation and white-glove service
Slack for marketing: 3 ways to increase efficiency
In this guide, learn how to use Slack to improve collaboration and save time in your marketing team
Slack for internal communications: 7 ways to improve company-wide communication
This guide on using Slack for Internal Communications gives tips and examples of how all users at a company can send and receive mass communications
Slack for IT and Security: 5 ways to streamline requests and incidents
This how-to guide helps IT and Security teams use Slack to spend more time innovating and less time putting out fires
Slack for Executives and EAs: 11 ways to enhance communication and streamline tasks
This how-to guide can help you effectively communicate with your team, boost productivity, and discover features that can support you and your team
Slack for HR, Recruiting, and DEI
This how-to guide helps HR, DEI, and recruiting teams use Slack to keep recruits and employees informed, engaged and aligned
Slack for legal: 3 ways to reduce tasks and improve communication
This how-to guide helps legal teams use Slack to meet tight deadlines and fulfill client expectations while keeping confidential information secure.
Slack for customer success: 4 ways to collaborate and improve customer experience
This guide reviews how to use Slack for Customer Success teams to collaborate internally and with customers, automate tasks, and streamline processes.
How to improve your focus in Slack
Customize Slack to your preferences to increase your focus
5 steps to support your team’s adoption of Slack
Follow this guide to develop an adoption strategy that ensures your entire team benefits from Slack.
Minimize incidents and downtime
Learn how to troubleshoot and respond to incidents painlessly with SlackWatch Now
Unlocking value with Slack
A how-to guide on measuring the value and impact of Slack in your organization
Bring Salesforce and Slack together
Help your team move faster with customer context and collaboration in one place
Salesforce in Slack: Implementation Guide
Get the complete guide to implement Salesforce in Slack for your organization
Salesforce Channels: Implementation Guide
Download our technical guide for a step-by-step walkthrough to help you configure Salesforce Channels.
Complete guide to launching Salesforce channels
Learn how to launch and drive adoption of Salesforce channels across your organization.
Salesforce channels: Launch communications
Get inspiration from our Slack communication templates as you create a plan for launching Salesforce channels at your organization
Get started with Agentforce in Slack
Get set up, explore what’s possible, and help your team start using AI Agents in Slack
Launching Agentforce in Slack
Explore our launch methodology to implement Agentforce in Slack and empower your team with digital labor
Agentforce in Slack: Admin Setup Guide
Download our detailed guide for a visual step-by-step walkthrough of implementing Agentforce in Slack
Agentforce in Slack: Launch Communications
Get customizable templates to announce Agentforce's launch in Slack and guide your team through the transition
Complete Guide to Launching Channel Expert
How to set up and announce Channel Expert at your organization. Give each Slack channel a digital teammate today.