10 Trello Alternatives for Project Management

Key takeaways Trello is a popular choice for Kanban-based project management, but growing teams often need more advanced reporting, automation, resource planning, and cross-functional collaboration capabilities.

The right Trello alternative depends on how your team manages projects, communicates, and scales. Compare project views, workflow automation, reporting, integrations, AI, and collaboration features before making a decision.

Many organizations rely on more than one project management tool. Slack helps connect conversations, knowledge, workflows, and business applications so teams can coordinate work across projects from a central workspace.

Trello is a Kanban-based project management platform that helps teams organize work using boards, lists, and cards. Its visual interface and approachable design make it a popular choice for managing tasks and projects.

As teams grow, however, they often need deeper reporting, workflow automation, resource management, portfolio visibility, and stronger cross-departmental collaboration.

The right Trello alternative should support evolving workflows, larger teams, and more complex projects. We’ll outline how to know if you’ve outgrown Trello, what to look for in an alternative, and some of the best Trello alternatives available in 2026.

Here’s a quick comparison chart before diving deeper into the alternatives:

Tool Best for Project views Automation Reporting Integrations Collaboration Trello Simple Kanban management Board, timeline, calendar, table, dashboard Advanced Basic 200+ apps Comments, checklists, @mentions Slack Collaborative project execution Lists, canvases, task lists (not a traditional PM view) Advanced workflows Basic and AI summaries 2,600+ apps Channels, huddles, Slack Connect Asana Structured project management List, board, timeline, calendar Advanced Advanced Extensive Comments, approvals ClickUp Customizable work management List, board, Gantt, calendar, timeline Advanced Advanced Extensive Docs, chat, comments monday.com Visual workflow management Board, timeline, calendar, Gantt, workload Advanced Advanced Extensive Updates, docs Jira Agile software teams Scrum, Kanban, timeline Advanced Advanced Extensive Dev collaboration Notion Projects and documentation Table, board, calendar, timeline Moderate Basic Extensive Wikis, docs Wrike Enterprise visibility List, board, Gantt, table Advanced Advanced Extensive Proofing, approvals Airtable Flexible workflow databases Grid, Kanban, calendar, gallery, timeline Advanced Moderate Extensive Comments, docs Basecamp Simple team collaboration Lists, schedule Basic Basic Moderate Message boards, chat Kan.bn Lightweight Kanban Kanban Basic Basic Limited Comments

Why people look for Trello alternatives

Trello works well for lightweight project management, especially for teams that organize work with Kanban boards. However, as projects become more complex or involve more people, teams may need additional capabilities.

Here are some of the most common reasons teams outgrow Trello:

Limited reporting and analytics. Trello offers basic project insights, but some organizations need more advanced reporting to monitor progress, measure performance, and track work across multiple teams and projects.

Complex workflows. As projects grow, teams may need task dependencies, approvals, custom workflows, or multiple project views that support more structured ways of managing work.

Cross-functional collaboration . Projects often involve multiple departments with different priorities and tools. Some organizations look for platforms that make it easier to coordinate work, conversations, and decisions across teams.

Resource planning. Assigning tasks is only one part of project management. Many teams also need tools to allocate resources, balance capacity, and plan work across people and projects.

Workload visibility. Managers may need a broader view of team capacity to identify bottlenecks, rebalance assignments, and keep projects on schedule.

Knowledge sharing and communication. Project updates, decisions, and documentation often live outside task boards. Some teams prefer platforms that connect conversations, files, and project work in one place to provide greater visibility and context.

If any of these issues sound familiar, it might be time to upgrade your team’s project management system.

What to look for in a Trello alternative

Choosing a Trello alternative starts with understanding how your team plans, manages, and collaborates on work.

Project management platforms vary widely, and the right tool for one team isn’t necessarily the right one for another. It depends on your organization’s size, workflow complexity, and the day-to-day operations that need support.

Here are some key factors to consider when evaluating Trello alternatives:

Project management flexibility. Look for a platform that supports your team’s preferred way of organizing work, whether that’s simple task management or more complex project planning across multiple teams.

Multiple project views. Different projects require different perspectives. Many platforms offer Kanban boards, lists, timelines, calendars, or Gantt charts to help teams visualize work.

Workflow automation. Automation can reduce repetitive work by routing approvals, assigning tasks, sending reminders, or updating project statuses automatically.

Collaboration and communication. Consider how the platform supports discussions, file sharing, documentation, and coordination across teams and stakeholders.

Reporting and analytics. Reporting tools provide visibility into project progress, workloads, deadlines, and overall performance.

Integrations and ecosystem. Many organizations rely on multiple business applications. Strong integrations help connect project management with communication, file storage, customer relationship management (CRM), and other systems.

AI-powered productivity features . Some platforms use AI to summarize updates, surface information, automate routine tasks, or help teams find what they need more quickly.

Scalability and governance. As organizations grow, features such as user permissions, security controls, and administrative tools become increasingly important.

Pricing. Compare pricing tiers alongside features to determine which platform provides the capabilities your team needs within your budget.

Ten best Trello alternatives in 2026

The platforms below all take different approaches to project management, from lightweight collaboration to enterprise work management. This list is curated from G2, which uses a 5-star rating system. Each of these platforms has a minimum rating of 4 out of 5 stars, making it easier to compare features, collaboration capabilities, and ideal use cases.

1. Slack: Best for collaborative project execution

Slack is an AI work operating system that brings project management, communication, and automation together in one workspace. Teams use channels to organize work by project, department, or initiative, creating a searchable record of conversations, files, and decisions. Built-in task lists, workflow automation, and AI features help teams manage projects without constantly switching between applications, while integrations connect Slack to the tools they already use.

Key features:

Channels for project coordination. Organize conversations by team, project, or topic so updates, files, and decisions stay connected in one searchable place.

Workflow automation. Use Workflow Builder to automate recurring processes, approvals, requests, and task routing with no-code tools and AI-powered workflows.

Integrations. Connect Slack with project management, CRM, file storage, and other business applications to centralize notifications, updates, and actions.

Task lists. Create, assign, track, and manage project tasks directly in Slack, with workflows that automate routine work.

Slackbot and AI. Use Slackbot and AI in Slack to summarize conversations, answer questions, surface information, and help teams stay aligned.

Slack Connect. Collaborate with clients, vendors, and partners in shared channels without leaving your workspace.

Best for: Cross-functional teams that want to connect project management, communication, automation, and external collaboration in a single workspace.

2. Asana: Best for structured project management

Asana focuses on structured project planning by organizing work into projects, tasks, goals, and portfolios. Teams can assign owners, track deadlines, monitor progress, and connect work to company objectives from a single workspace.

Key features:

Project planning. Organize work into projects and tasks with owners, due dates, milestones, and dependencies to keep work moving.

Multiple project views. View work as a list, Kanban board, calendar, timeline, or Gantt chart to match different planning and reporting needs.

Workflow automation. Automate recurring processes with rules, forms, templates, and AI-powered workflows that reduce manual work.

Goals and reporting. Connect projects to organizational goals and monitor progress with portfolios, reporting dashboards, and real-time insights.

Resource management. Balance workloads with capacity planning, workload management, time tracking, and budget tracking.

Integrations. Connect Asana with hundreds of business applications, including Slack, Google Workspace, Microsoft, Salesforce, Zoom, and Jira.

Best for: Organizations that need structured project planning, resource management, and reporting across multiple teams and initiatives.

3. ClickUp: Best for customizable work management

ClickUp combines task management, documentation, chat, and goals in a highly customizable workspace. You can customize workflows, views, and project structures to fit different departments and use cases. Multiple planning tools, built-in documentation, automation, and AI features help organizations manage projects, knowledge, and collaboration in one platform.

Key features:

Customizable workspaces. Configure tasks, statuses, custom fields, and workflows to support different teams, projects, and business processes.

Multiple project views. Organize work with project views — List, Board, Calendar, Gantt, Timeline, Table, and more — that adapt to different planning styles.

Automation and AI. Automate repetitive work and use ClickUp AI to generate tasks, summarize information, create documents, and build workflows.

Built-in collaboration. Keep work connected with docs, chat, whiteboards, comments, and real-time collaboration tools .

Goals and reporting. Track progress with dashboards, goal tracking, time tracking, and reporting tools that provide visibility across projects.

Templates. Start projects faster with pre-built templates that can be customized for different workflows and teams.

Best for: Teams that want a highly customizable platform to manage projects, documentation, collaboration, and workflows.

4. Monday.com: Best for visual workflow management

Monday.com centers project work around visual boards that can be customized for different teams and workflows. It helps teams customize boards, automate repetitive processes, and monitor progress with real-time dashboards. Multiple project views, AI capabilities, and resource management tools provide visibility into work across projects, departments, and portfolios.

Key features:

Visual project management. Organize work with customizable boards to track project status, priorities, milestones, and deadlines.

Multiple project views. Switch between Kanban, Timeline, Gantt, Calendar, Workload, and Dashboard views to visualize projects from different perspectives.

Workflow automation and AI. Automate repetitive tasks with no-code workflows and use AI-powered features to generate updates, summarize work, identify risks, and support decision-making.

Dashboards and reporting. Build real-time dashboards to monitor project health, track progress, identify bottlenecks, and report across multiple boards.

Resource management. Plan team capacity, balance workloads, and monitor resources to keep projects on schedule.

Integrations. Connect monday.com with hundreds of business applications, including Slack, Microsoft Teams, Google Workspace, Salesforce, Jira, and Zoom.

Best for: Teams that want customizable visual workflows, real-time project visibility, and automation across multiple projects and departments.

5. Jira: Best for agile software development teams

Jira is an Agile project management platform designed to help software development teams plan, track, and deliver work. It supports Scrum, Kanban, and custom workflows, giving teams the flexibility to manage backlogs, sprints, releases, and roadmaps in one place. Built-in reporting, automation, and integrations help development teams coordinate work throughout the software development lifecycle.

Key features:

Agile project management. Plan and manage software projects with Scrum boards, Kanban boards, backlogs, sprint planning, and roadmaps.

Custom workflows and automation. Create workflows that match your team’s development process and automate repetitive tasks to keep work moving.

Reporting and insights. Monitor project progress with Agile reports, dashboards, and release tracking that provide visibility into delivery and team performance.

Issue and bug tracking. Track bugs, feature requests, and development tasks from backlog to release, with real-time status updates and notifications.

Roadmaps and planning. Visualize work across teams with timelines, roadmaps, and advanced planning tools that help coordinate releases and dependencies.

Integrations. Connect Jira with development and business tools, including Slack, GitHub, Bitbucket, Confluence, Jenkins, and thousands of marketplace apps.

Best for: Software development teams that use Agile methodologies to manage planning, development, issue tracking, and product releases.

6. Notion: Best for project management and documentation

Notion is a connected workspace that brings projects, tasks, documents, and company knowledge together in one place. Teams can manage work alongside meeting notes, wikis, and documentation, reducing the need to switch between multiple tools. Flexible databases, customizable project views, automations, and AI help teams organize information and keep projects connected to the context behind the work.

Key features:

Connected projects and documentation. Manage projects, tasks, meeting notes, wikis, and documentation in a single workspace so project context stays connected to the work.

Customizable project views. Track work with timeline, board, table, calendar, and chart views that can be tailored to different workflows and teams.

Flexible databases. Create custom databases with filters, properties, and relationships to organize projects, tasks, and information in ways that fit your team.

Automation and AI. Automate routine workflows and use Notion AI to summarize content, answer questions, generate documentation, and support project work.

Collaboration. Collaborate with comments, mentions, shared pages, and connected documentation that keeps discussions and decisions alongside projects.

Templates. Start quickly with customizable templates for projects, tasks, roadmaps, sprint planning, and other common workflows.

Best for: Teams that want to manage projects, documentation, and organizational knowledge together in a connected workspace.

7. Wrike: Best for enterprise project visibility

Wrike is another alternative designed to help organizations plan, execute, and monitor projects across teams. It provides visibility into work through customizable dashboards, reporting, resource management, and multiple project views. Workflow automation, AI capabilities, and enterprise-grade administration help organizations coordinate complex projects at scale.

Key features:

Project visibility. Monitor projects with customizable dashboards, real-time reports, and analytics that track progress, workloads, and key performance indicators.

Multiple project views. Visualize work with Gantt charts, Kanban boards, calendars, tables, workload charts, and custom project views.

Workflow automation and AI. Automate work intake, approvals, and recurring tasks with AI-powered workflows, request forms, and automation tools.

Resource management. Plan capacity, balance workloads, manage resource bookings, and track time across projects and portfolios.

Collaboration. Keep teams aligned with task management, online proofing, comments, whiteboards, and shared project workspaces.

Integrations. Connect Wrike with more than 400 business applications, including Slack, Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Microsoft tools.

Best for: Large organizations that need enterprise-wide visibility into projects, resources, reporting, and cross-functional workflows.

8. Airtable: Best for flexible workflow databases

Airtable is built on a relational database that helps teams manage projects, processes, and workflows in a shared workspace. Teams can connect projects, tasks, resources, and stakeholders while customizing workflows to match their business needs. Multiple views, workflow automation, AI, and no-code app building make Airtable adaptable to a wide range of use cases.

Key features:

Relational databases. Connect projects, tasks, resources, and other business data in a shared database that keeps information synchronized across workflows.

Multiple project views. Track work with grid, Kanban, Gantt, calendar, dashboard, and other customizable views that support different planning styles.

Workflow automation and AI. Automate multistep workflows and use AI to generate content, summarize information, identify risks, and support business processes.

No-code app building. Create custom applications, interfaces, and workflows with drag-and-drop tools instead of writing code.

Collaboration. Share data, assign work, and collaborate in real time from a centralized workspace built on shared information.

Integrations. Connect Airtable with business applications and external systems to centralize data and automate work across teams.

Best for: Teams that need flexible, database-driven workflows that can be customized for projects, operations, and cross-functional business processes.

9. Basecamp: Best for simple team collaboration

Basecamp is a project management platform that brings communication, task management, schedules, and files together in one workspace. Every project includes the same set of collaboration tools, giving teams a consistent way to organize work and stay aligned. Its streamlined approach emphasizes simplicity over extensive customization, making it easy for teams to get started quickly.

Key features:

To-do lists. Create, assign, and organize tasks with due dates, subtasks, and progress tracking to keep projects moving.

Team communication. Share announcements and discussions on message boards, chat in Campfire, and send private messages with Pings to keep conversations organized.

Schedules and automatic check-ins. Track deadlines with shared schedules, and use recurring check-ins to collect updates without scheduling additional meetings.

Docs and files. Store project documents, files, and reference materials alongside the work so teams can easily find what they need.

Client collaboration. Invite clients, contractors, and other external collaborators to projects while controlling what they can access.

Integrations. Connect Basecamp with business tools such as Slack, Google Drive, Dropbox, Figma, and other third-party applications.

Best for: Small teams that want a straightforward project management platform with built-in communication and collaboration tools.

10. Honorable mention: Kan.bn for lightweight Kanban management

Kan.bn isn’t listed on G2, but it’s an open-source product that’s a top choice of several notable organizations. The tool is built around simple, visual Kanban boards. Designed as an alternative to Trello, it helps teams organize work with drag-and-drop boards, reusable templates, and collaboration features while maintaining a streamlined interface. Teams can use the hosted version or self-host the platform for greater control over their environment. Kan.bn is a lightweight option that provides a Trello-like experience with straightforward task management.

How to choose a Trello alternative

The best Trello alternative depends on how your team plans, works, and collaborates. A platform that’s well-suited for a small team managing straightforward tasks may not provide the visibility or coordination needed for larger, more complex projects.

It’s also worth considering how your work is likely to evolve. The right platform should support your current workflows while giving your team room to adopt new processes, collaborate across departments, and manage growing workloads without adding unnecessary complexity.

Consider the following:

Individual task management vs. organizational project management. Some platforms focus on helping individuals and small teams organize tasks, while others support portfolio management, strategic planning, and work across multiple departments. Think about whether you need to manage day-to-day work or oversee projects at a higher level.

Team collaboration requirements. Consider how your team communicates, shares information, and makes decisions. Features such as comments, shared workspaces, documentation, and external collaboration can help keep everyone aligned and reduce context switching between tools.

Workflow complexity. Evaluate whether your projects require dependencies, approvals, recurring processes, or custom workflows. More complex work often benefits from platforms that offer greater flexibility and automation as projects become more interconnected.

Reporting and executive visibility. If managers or leadership need regular project updates, look for reporting dashboards, portfolio views, and analytics that provide insight into progress, workloads, and overall project health.

Automation opportunities. Automating repetitive work such as task assignments, approvals, notifications, and status updates can reduce manual effort, improve consistency, and help projects move forward more efficiently.

Cross-functional project coordination. Projects that involve multiple teams often require a platform that connects conversations, documentation, and project updates so information remains accessible across departments and stakeholders.

Organizational growth outlook. Choose a platform that can scale with your organization by supporting larger teams, additional projects, stronger security controls, and integrations with the business applications you already use.

Choosing the right Trello alternative for your team

Trello remains a valuable project management platform for organizing tasks and managing straightforward workflows. As teams grow, however, many organizations need greater visibility, automation, collaboration, and scalability to support more complex work.

The right platform depends on how your team plans, communicates, and executes projects. For many organizations, project management works best when it’s connected to the conversations, documentation, and workflows that move work forward. Slack supports that approach by bringing together project coordination, communication, knowledge sharing, automation, and business applications in a single workspace.

This article is for informational purposes only and features products from Slack, which we own. We have a financial interest in their success, but all recommendations are based on our genuine belief in their value.

Curious how Slack compares to other cloud-based collaboration and communication tools? Check out our other comparison pages:

Trello alternatives FAQs