Key takeaways Slack brings your various office apps, conversations, and data together in one place. Microsoft Teams mainly prioritizes communication and works best when everything is within the Microsoft 365 suite.

Slack's threaded channels and enterprise search are built with asynchronous teamwork in mind. Microsoft Teams centers on coordinating live meetings and interactions.

Both have mobile apps and AI capabilities that make them effective for fast-moving and on-the-go teams.

Slack and Microsoft Teams both aim to make work easier, but they have distinct approaches.

Teams focuses on bringing offices together for live interactions, like video calls and direct messaging, and tightly integrates with Microsoft 365. If your work revolves around scheduled meetings and collaborating in Microsoft-friendly apps, it delivers a cohesive workspace.

Slack is a work operating system designed with distributed and asynchronous teams in mind. It’s where people and the variety of apps they use can go to share and store information, plan and track projects, have ongoing discussions, and build a community of work in one place.

Understanding your team’s needs is the first step to choosing the right platform. Let’s compare how Teams and Slack approach features like user experience, collaboration, integrations, mobile accessibility, and AI so you can make the right choice to support your goals.

Slack vs. Microsoft Teams: At a glance

Slack and Teams both aim to bring people and projects together. Looking at differences in their structure, usability, and organization can help you determine which one is a better fit for your team.

Features Slack Microsoft Teams Channel flexibility Unlimited channels, can change type and participants at any time Organized by team, types locked after creation Video calls Huddles for instant audio/video from any channel or DM. Screen sharing and AI-powered notes included Instant and scheduled meetings with recording, transcription, and breakout rooms. Large events up to 10,000 participants (100,000 with Teams Premium) File sharing and storage Share files from your device or any connected cloud service directly in channels and DMs. Work objects add AI summaries, rich previews, and third-party app data alongside your conversations Files stored in SharePoint and OneDrive, native co-editing for Microsoft documents External collaboration Slack Connect with full features, simple setup Entra B2B configuration needed, may have limitations App integrations Works with 2,600+ apps, embedded use in all channels Integration behavior varies by channel type, may be embedded or open separately Automation Native Workflow Builder Requires Power Automate AI features AI summaries in all paid plans; Slackbot plus workflow and search in Business+ and Enterprise+ plans; Agentforce pricing separate Requires Copilot license or Teams Premium Enterprise search Built into search bar, connects external apps Requires Copilot license, has separate interface Governance Admin controls, retention policies, audit logs, and compliance certifications Similar enterprise controls; tighter Microsoft security integration

What Slack is great at

Slack works well when your team relies on a mix of tools, operates across time zones, or frequently collaborates with external partners. Threaded channels keep conversations organized without burying context, and enterprise search pulls results from connected apps — not just messages. Huddles make it easy to hop on a quick call without scheduling anything.

Your sidebar is customizable too. Organize channels into labeled sections, drag them into your preferred order, and set notification preferences per conversation. You can mute what’s noisy and allow alerts only from specific people, even when you’ve paused notifications. And because integrations work consistently across all channel types, your tools behave the same way everywhere in Slack.

What Microsoft Teams is great at

Teams is built around Microsoft 365. When your day revolves around Word documents, Excel spreadsheets, and Outlook calendars, it keeps everything in one place. Teams’ video conferencing handles everything from one-on-ones to company-wide town halls, with recording and transcription built in.

The interface brings your calendar, calls, and files alongside chat, so everything feels connected from the start. Co-editing Word or Excel files happens right in the conversation. You can pin key channels to the top of your list and schedule quiet hours to manage notifications. For Microsoft-centric organizations, it’s a familiar, unified experience.

Slack vs. Microsoft Teams: Communication and collaboration

Slack leans into async communication and flexible workflows. Teams centers on real-time presence and scheduled meetings. Here are some scenarios that show what that may mean for your daily work.

Working across time zones. Slack’s threaded channels let team members catch up when it suits them. A product manager in London can review overnight discussions from the Tokyo engineering team without scheduling a 6 a.m. call. They can then respond just to the thread or also post to the channel, keeping the broader team up to date without everyone having to go back to the thread. Slack also has a personal AI agent for work named Slackbot, who can summarize for threads and missed messages for you. Teams also offers threads, but replies stay in-thread, which can make it hard to bring the conversation back out to the wider channel without starting a new post.

Keeping context intact. Threads in Slack let you have side conversations without derailing the main channel. You can ask a clarifying question, hash out details, then share the decision with the group without moving that part of the conversation to an unsearchable private message. Slack can also capture context across other tools — such as comments in shared docs and PDFs — because Slack’s enterprise search and summarizing capabilities span messages, shared files, and connected apps. In Teams, discussions and threads work well when everything is inside the Microsoft ecosystem, but context can be harder to track if your team’s knowledge is spread across multiple tools.

Collaborating beyond your team. Often, daily work involves coordinating with people outside the organization, such as clients, partners, and vendors. Slack Connect creates shared channels and workflows with external partners that function like internal ones, with most features available and a simple setup process. External users in Teams require onboarding with a multistep Microsoft Entra B2B configuration, and some features and permissions are limited for guests.

Comparing multiple options? Slack’s guides to workplace communication platforms and the best chat apps for business can help you explore what else is out there.

Slack vs. Microsoft Teams: Integrations and ecosystem

At Slack’s core is the ability to bring your tools and platforms together in one place. Teams is designed to make collaboration across Microsoft 365 apps seamless, but third-party integrations can require extra setup and vary in functionality. If your team relies on multiple tools — project trackers, CRMs, design software, analytics dashboards, HR systems — you’ll want to check if they are supported and how they’ll behave with Slack and Teams.

Slack’s open model

Slack brings tools across your workflow into a common operating system, connecting with over 2,600 apps. These integrations let you interact with your other apps from within Slack, whether it’s previewing a file, searching for information, pulling data, giving you a notification, or taking an action. By reducing context-switching, Slack becomes a hub that brings your tech stack together and keeps you and your team coordinated.

Teams and the Microsoft ecosystem

Teams is tightly woven into Microsoft 365. Accessing and collaborating on Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and SharePoint files feels native, and co-editing happens smoothly. If your office runs on Microsoft, you get clear value from this connection. Teams also integrates with many third-party productivity and workflow apps that let you retrieve information or take action without leaving Teams. However, integration behavior varies by tool. Some apps embed directly into channels while others open in separate windows or tabs, requiring you to toggle between them.

Slack vs. Microsoft Teams: Mobile app performance

Slack’s mobile app supports almost all of the functionality you get on a computer. The clean layout translates well to a smaller screen, and channels, huddles, and workflows operate smoothly on the go. You can fine-tune your notifications specifically for mobile so that all, none, or only urgent messages and mentions come through. Advanced admin management is limited on smart devices, but all collaboration features and connected app integrations are generally mobile-friendly.

The Teams mobile app excels most at meetings and messaging. Video calls and chat are reliable, though some meeting presenter options are limited. You can collaborate on most Microsoft documents from your phone, and mobile notifications can be customized. However, viewing and editing third-party app records and managing channels work best from a computer.

Both Slack and Teams provide offline access to recent messages and sync immediately with an internet connection.

Slack vs. Microsoft Teams: AI capabilities

Slack includes built-in AI capabilities on paid plans, with features like conversation summaries, daily recaps, AI-assisted search, and other tools that help your team move past email. At the enterprise level, you can search anything shared in or integrated with Slack and easily build automated workflows. Slackbot, your personal AI agent for work, offers even more usefulness by factoring in the context of your specific workspace — all the conversations, files, and projects you can access. It can gather information and updates to help you prepare for meetings, create a list of action items, and draft content in your tone of voice. Another option is Agentforce, which offers out-of-the-box and build-your-own agents to work alongside you in Slack like an additional teammate.

Teams automatically comes with helpful AI-powered features focused on improving communications, such as suggested replies in chat and live captions and transcripts for meetings. Its deeper AI features are available with a separate Microsoft 365 Copilot license or Teams Premium. With those, meetings can be AI-enhanced with automated meeting recaps, task-list generation, and contextual insights. Copilot can also act as an assistant, answering questions, summarizing channels and conversations, and creating content.

Slack vs. Microsoft Teams: How they approach security and privacy

Both platforms encrypt data at rest and in transit and hold certifications like HIPAA, SOC 2, and ISO 27001.

Slack gives you more control over your encryption keys with enterprise-grade security built in. With enterprise encryption key management, you can revoke access to your data at any time — useful if your security team wants that extra layer of oversight. Slack AI keeps everything in-house, too. The models run on Slack’s own infrastructure, and your data never trains them.

Teams ties into Microsoft’s broader compliance tools, including eDiscovery. End-to-end encryption is available for one-on-one calls, but admins have to allow it first. Then, users turn it on in their settings.

Either way, the enterprise security boxes get checked. The difference is how much direct control you want over your keys and where your AI data lives.

Slack vs. Microsoft Teams: Pricing

Slack’s paid plans range from under $10 to around $20 per user per month and include AI features like summaries, recaps, search, workflow generation, and Slackbot. Enterprise Grid pricing is available for larger organizations with complex needs.

Teams now operates on a standalone model, with plans ranging from a few dollars to just over $10 per user per month depending on the tier. Entry-level covers basic chat, meetings, and file storage. Higher tiers expand meeting capacity, add administrative controls, and extend storage limits. AI capabilities through Copilot require a separate license on top of your base subscription.

When comparing costs, factor in what each platform includes and what you’ll need to add on later. Slack bundles AI features into all of its paid tiers, while Teams requires separate licensing for AI and advanced capabilities. The right choice depends on your budget and which features your team actually uses day to day.

Which platform is right for your team?

Every team works differently, and these two platforms reflect that.

Teams fits organizations that are standardized on Microsoft 365 and where scheduled meetings drive decisions. Slack serves as a work operating system that brings apps, conversations, and people together across departments and beyond your walls.

If your tech stack lives inside Microsoft, Teams makes sense. If it spans multiple tools, and your teams regularly work across functions or with outside partners, Slack’s openness may be a better fit.

Startups, enterprises managing complex partner networks, and distributed teams can benefit from the flexibility of Slack, where collaborating with clients and vendors is as simple as messaging a co-worker. For help thinking through what matters most, Slack’s guide to enterprise collaboration software breaks it down.

How to migrate from Microsoft Teams to Slack

Switching platforms is easier than it used to be. Since Teams is now a standalone product, Microsoft offers expanded data portability and export tools for organizations exploring other options.

Slack’s step-by-step migration guide walks you through the process, from setting up channels and connecting your existing apps to bringing external partners into Slack Connect. It’ll also share how to use Slack’s built-in tools to move Teams data via CSV or txt files, and how to get started automating processes with Workflow Builder. For more rollout resources, check out the Slack Success Hub.

Is Slack better than Microsoft Teams?

It depends on how your team works. If you value flexibility across tools, async collaboration that respects different time zones, and AI that’s included on every paid plan, Slack is likely the stronger fit. If your workflow lives entirely inside Microsoft 365 and centers on scheduled meetings, Teams delivers a cohesive experience there.

Want to dig deeper into why teams choose Slack? Ready to see what it can do for your organization? Get started free or talk to sales to learn more.



Slack vs. Microsoft Teams FAQs