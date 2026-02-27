Project management tools and software help teams plan, track, and deliver projects successfully. By centralizing communication, project planning, and task completion, you can focus on the project itself, not the coordination.

Slack can serve as the communication and coordination layer for many project management tools. As a work operating system, it integrates with your project management software, consolidating your workflow and simplifying planning, organization, delegation, task-tracking, and more.

Knowing which project management software you should use starts with knowing your team’s needs. Let’s look at some of the top tools you can use to maximize efficiency during any project.

What is project management software?

Project management software is a digital tool that helps teams stay organized and execute projects more effectively. The best project management software tools provide visibility to the entire team, keep everyone on track, and ensure nothing gets forgotten. They also clearly display every project’s lifecycle and the status of each task through intuitive, easy-to-read graphics and visual tools.

Anyone tackling a project with multiple steps, deadlines, or input from others will benefit from using project management software. Common departments and leadership roles that use project management tools to streamline processes include marketing, sales, inventory, developers, help desks, and more. Project management software gives everyone a common project timeline, automates status updates, reduces meetings, and shares deadlines to follow.

With project management tools, such as Slack, you can assign the task, attach supporting documents and materials, and have a quick huddle to answer any lingering questions or do progress check-ins. From there, you and your colleagues can keep track of the task’s progress all within the tool.

Types of project management software

As you explore project management software types, evaluate the options based on how they help manage projects. Each offers a little something different, whether they’re focused on a variety of ways to communicate, keeping multiple tasks organized into a workflow, or showing project progress on a timeline.

Review these common types to discover what might work best for your organization.

Communication-centered project management systems. For dispersed or large teams, a direct, real-time communication platform can expedite workflows and add clarity to project management. Communication-centered project management systems like Slack offer shared canvases for group collaboration, huddles , simple document sharing, and engaging channels to keep conversations in one place instead of fractured across email, DMs, document margin notes, and meetings via external programs.

Task and workflow management. If your daily routine revolves around routine processes and task and workflow oversight, project management tools simplify everything. To-do lists keep you better organized than sticky notes on your desk, and automated workflows ping key people at the right times so next steps are never delayed — or forgotten — when you’re out of office.

Agile and Scrum tools. Work environments that flow based on Agile frameworks and pivot often to adapt to change benefit from project management tools with a Scrum focus. This type of software allows for short workflow cycles, or sprints, and keeps teams organized and focused in an adaptable way with Kanban boards , sprint tracking, and backlog management.

Gantt and timeline-based tools. If you focus on long-term planning and projects with multiple milestones and dependencies, timeline-based tools map out each step in a clear, visible way. Roadmaps, Gantt charts , and calendar views let you review the progress of multiphase projects at a glance.

Specialized project software. Some project management tools are built with specific industries or workflows in mind, like construction teams or creative production. These often include niche features tailored to sector-specific needs, such as visual proofing tools to see a website page mock-up before it goes live or project bid tracking so all contractors involved get status updates.

All-in-one work management platforms. Tools that focus on team collaboration combine conversational features, task management, resource planning, time tracking, and reporting into a single interface. Ideal for growing teams or larger organizations, they provide everything you need to keep projects on track and stakeholders in the loop.

Best project management tools and software for 2026

You’re ready to level up your team communications, project oversight, and collaboration by adopting one of the top project management solutions and software. Now, find the best fit for your organization. This list is curated from G2, and all software/tools have a minimum rating of 4 out of 5.

1. Slack

A Slack workspace connects you to your co-workers and collaborators across all departments and time zones, right where your work happens. Within this modern project management solution, you can have threaded conversations in channels, audio or video chats in huddles, build ideas together on canvases, and so much more.

Slack also offers intuitive, integrative enterprise AI features that understand your conversational requests. For example, Slackbot can analyze files, align calendars, and offer project status updates to help you better manage your projects. In higher price tiers, you gain natural-language search capabilities that use AI agents as virtual assistants, working autonomously to take next steps and process data for you.

Key features:

Enjoy asynchronous and synchronous features for distributed teams.

Use integrations with more than 2,600 third-party apps and tools.

Take advantage of decision-making support and intelligent recommendations.

Best for: Teams needing task tracking, collaboration tools, and automated workflows. Slack can be used alone or as an integration into your existing project management tool to add more features.

2. Trello

Similar to a virtual bulletin board, Trello is a simplified task management software that revolves around boards, lists, and cards. You can create, adjust, assign, and discuss tasks right in the Trello platform. Plus, with Trello’s Slack integration, you can add new Trello cards and make changes to existing ones right in Slack.

Key features:

Scan the visual collaboration tool easily to track projects.

Integrate more than 100 tools you use daily, like Google Drive.

Use fun graphics such as stickers, emojis, and backgrounds.

Best for: Simple task tracking and visual project boards, especially for small teams and personal use

3. Jira Cloud

Jira Cloud allows users to align on goals, create workflows, and track projects on a full-feature collaborative platform. Real-time updates on project progress allow you to surface insights and manage risks without delay. Jira Cloud’s Slack integration lets you create tasks directly from Slack messages. Slack can also notify you of status updates and flagged issues in Jira Cloud.

Key features:

Connect Jira Cloud projects directly to Slack channels.

Tackle short-term projects and larger cross-functional initiatives.

Link all departments to create viability in project workflows.

Best for: Agile software development teams requiring detailed issue tracking and sprint planning.

4. Miro

Miro is a visual collaboration platform that accelerates Agile teamwork among team members to maximize productivity. Brainstorming happens among teams, managers, designers, sales, and developers in real time. With the Miro integration for Slack, you can track all Miro notifications and activity without leaving Slack, simplifying your work.

Key features:

Create a Miro board directly in a Slack chat.

Try Flows, a visual AI workflow to automate multistep processes.

Chat with Sidekicks, Miro’s conversational AI helper.

Best for: Cross-functional teams that prefer a visually pleasing co-creation space with AI features.

5. Notion

Notion is a project management tool that lets teams work alongside AI agents that surface knowledge and automate projects. It also provides a centralized space for note-taking, task management, brainstorming, and page customization. With the Notion integration for Slack, you stay informed of work progress in Notion by choosing which notifications to send to Slack channels or DMs — without leaving your Slack workspace.

Key features:

Use AI to automate busywork and answer questions.

Capture notes, manage projects, and collaborate across departments.

Customize Notion to fit your workflows.

Best for: Businesses with a large paper trail, needing access to notes, documents, calendars, and databases all in one place.

6. Asana

If you need a project management tool to reduce meetings and emails, Asana can assist. This software brings everyone into the same online collaborative work area, where automated processes and AI agents boost productivity in real time. With the Asana integration for Slack, you can turn Slack conversations into tasks and projects in Asana, transforming ideas into next steps.

Key features:

Align distributed teams and streamline project management.

Turn plans into actions with AI features.

Effectively organize tasks and assign responsibilities.

Best for: Teams looking for task and project tracking to improve planning clarity and team collaboration.

7. Wrike

Wrike centralizes all teamwork, project planning, and task execution into one comprehensive work management platform. Manage complex projects with ease using customizable workflows, real-time collaboration, and advanced reporting tools. Wrike gives project managers and stakeholders full visibility into timelines, dependencies, and progress, ensuring nothing falls through the cracks. Wrike’s integration with Slack makes it easy to keep all communication and planning in sync.

Key features:

Activate features for all sizes and types of industries.

Simplify and optimize complex workflows.

Customize your user dashboard.

Best for: Midsize to large teams needing advanced project planning and reporting

8. Figma

Figma is a design platform with many features, including a collaborative digital whiteboard. Teams working on design, prototyping, and coding can collaborate, offer feedback, and make progress synchronously. Figma’s integration with Slack brings notifications, Figma files, and projects directly into Slack channels.

Key features:

Maximize ongoing design project efficiency through collaboration.

Get instant notifications to keep work moving forward.

Update elements across all instances, saving time.

Best for: Collaborative user interface (UI) and user experience (UE) design projects and prototyping with real-time team feedback.

9. ClickUp

ClickUp reduces work sprawl by bringing workflows, data, and your team into one project management platform. You can also integrate more than 100 other tools you use daily to boost this project management tool. ClickUp’s integration with Slack automatically shares task updates from ClickUp Space, Project, or List in Slack to keep your team informed without switching screens.

Key features:

Boost productivity with AI agents and automated workflows.

Reduce context switching and digital fatigue by working in one place.

Use AI agents to detect and mitigate project risks.

Best for: Fast-moving teams that need flexibility and customizations, including task hierarchies and automations.

10. Workast

Workast is an AI-driven task management software designed for growing businesses. It uses AI to assign and prioritize tasks, which cuts down on your manual workload. All notifications are sent to Slack to reduce email pile-up. Workast’s integration with Slack lets you create a checklist and to-do list — and turn Slack messages into tasks — all without switching tabs.

Key features:

Put project tracking on autopilot.

Create custom forms.

Sync with your online calendar.

Best for: Teams seeking seamless task and project management integrated directly within Slack.

Best cloud project management tools

Cloud-based project management software allows you to stay on top of your tasks and monitor your team from your internet-connected devices (such as a tablet, laptop, or smartphone) when you’re away from your desk’s hard drive and on-premises software.

If you’re specifically considering a cloud-based project management tool offering scalability for remote teams, ease for distributed workflows, and accessibility anywhere there’s internet connectivity, we have ideas.

ClickUp and Asana are good options, but here are three others.

Teamwork. Teamwork specifically offers project management for client-facing projects via a web browser. Integrate Teamwork with your Slack workspace to enhance both internal team and external client collaborations.

Smartsheet. Access Smartsheet via mobile app or web browser for project, process, and portfolio management. Smartsheet integrates with Slack , allowing Smartsheet alerts to go to your Slack channels or direct messages for timely visibility.

Airtable. Need access to cloud-based workflows? Access Airtable on the web with a browser extension or via mobile for iOS and Android systems. Airtable integrates with Slack to post project status updates from Airtable in Slack.

Best CRM project management integrations

Having access to all the data collected about your clients, customers, volunteers, donors, or other connections documented in your customer relationship management (CRM) tool streamlines your daily customer-facing processes and expedites everything from help desk interactions to sales calls.

Integrating your CRM into your project management software is seamless when you choose tools that intuitively mesh with each other.

Salesforce. Your customer activity reports, marketing campaigns, and service cases from Salesforce keep you organized and in the loop on buyer cycles. Access all of this data inside Slack by using a simple Salesforce integration .

HubSpot. Focus on building sales pipelines, deepening relationships, and closing more deals with HubSpot . HubSpot’s integration with Slack allows you to access HubSpot records (including your inbox and help desk) within Slack.

Zoho. Sales funnels, workflow automations, inventory management, and more flow through Zoho . Use the Zoho integration in Slack to bring Zoho data (reports, charts) into your Slack channel conversations.

Best visual project management tools

Visual project management tools transform your projects into quickly digestible visuals, such as charts and graphs, while staying accessible to distributed teams and organized in one place — without generating spreadsheets or opening project trackers in other apps.

These project management tools offer attractive dashboards, boards, diagrams, and charts for visual thinkers.

Hive. Choose from several ways to view your data — Kanban boards, timelines, Gantt charts, tables, lists, and more — in Hive’s project management tool with varied project views. Use the Slack integration to drag and drop actions directly from Hive into Slack channels.

Mural. Mural’s interactive workspace nurtures problem-solving and playful interactions through customizable templates, diagramming tools, and more to facilitate visual learning. Using the Mural integration with Slack lets you receive activity notifications inside Slack.

Teamhood. This visual project management tool combines daily execution with strategic planning to move projects forward. Teamhood lets you quickly switch among lists, Kanban boards, and Gantt charts to stay agile. With the Teamhood Slack integration , you get notifications inside Slack.

Best open-source project management tools

For start-ups and budget-conscious teams, an open-source project management tool that’s freely available online might best align with your goals and needs. Open-source software (OSS) may be viewed, modified, adapted, and used for commercial purposes.

Open-source project management software helps control costs while allowing you to explore customizations to fit your project specifications.

OpenProject. This free, cloud-based, open-source project management software supports various methodologies, including Agile, traditional, and hybrid. Use OpenProject for project management, planning, and scheduling. It also features task management, time/cost tracking, and budget planning.

Taiga. Multifunctional Agile teams use Taiga as a project management tool. The open-source software features Scrum and Kanban boards, a backlog for easy sprint planning, and 20 language options.

ProjectLibre. Access ProjectLibre via free desktop or cloud versions. This open-source project management software manages projects in your browser and has a central resource pool where you can access Gantt charts, task usage reports, a work breakdown structure (WBS) tool, and more.

Best project management tools for Slack

Slack serves as a project management command center for teams that prefer collaborative spaces, visual reporting, options to bring in external partners (Slack Connect), and add-ons with thousands of Slack integrations, making it a comprehensive project management tool option for many organizations.

You can easily download and connect the software you use daily to a Slack workspace from the Slack Marketplace. Popular integrations include:

ChatGPT. When you need help ideating next steps or drafting content, use the artificial intelligence of ChatGPT .

Zoom. Stay inside Slack for your next video meet-up on Zoom .

GoogleDrive. If document sharing dominates your day, connect GoogleDrive to your Slack workspace.

Otter. After attending meetings or conducting interviews, send audio recordings to Otter for fast transcription.

Outlook Calendar. There’s no need to click away from Slack to check your Outlook Calendar for upcoming tasks.

Plus, many AI features within Slack work alongside your team to reduce tedious manual tasks and surface helpful information. For example, Slackbot serves as your personal AI agent to help you stay organized and focused. Slackbot’s context-aware programming pulls insights and data from your files, channels, and messages to deliver informed replies. You can use Slackbot to provide project updates, meeting summaries, and answers to questions.

Slack also offers an AI-powered Workflow Builder to aid in project management automation. You don’t need to know how to write code to turn everyday tasks into automated workflows. For example, Workflow Builder can create a reminder about your weekly Friday morning team meeting or send a finished document draft to your supervisor after you mark it complete on the task list.

What are the key features to look for in project management software?

Choose project management software with features that streamline your current processes instead of requiring you to build new ones. The right one should make it easy to keep teams informed and automate the things you do routinely. Look for features like:

Task tracking. Project management tools list all your tasks in one place, making it easy to check on each task’s progress and update statuses.

Scheduling. This feature transforms ideas into actionable steps with assigned team members, workflows, and deadlines attached.

Collaboration. Choose project management software with cross-functional collaboration features that allow connection, such as live chats, screen sharing, running a poll, accessing your CRM, threaded discussions, private messaging, shared lists, and areas where your team can gather to brainstorm ideas, such as canvases .

Automations. Manual tasks (such as pinging the next person in the workflow and updating a task status after you finish your step) get replaced with workflow automation tools , saving you time.

Integrations. Look for a tool that allows you to integrate the software you already use, eliminating the need to learn new processes.

Reporting. Look for this feature if you need the ability to flag bugs, track metrics, or automate data into a document.

AI assistance. Project management tools with AI agents (such as chatbots, conversational agents, and virtual assistants ) act as extensions of your teams, completing tasks autonomously and offering summaries of meetings and context-aware answers to questions.

How to choose the right project management tool

The ideal project management tool depends on your organization’s core needs. As you think about your project management tool options, keep these considerations in mind:

Identify team size

If you’re in growth mode, choose an enterprise project management solution that expands as your team increases. Also, some project management software charges per user. Will the tool you’re considering stay within your budget as you grow?

Determine your ideal methodology

Each project planning software is created with a specific working style in mind. Be sure the option you’re considering aligns with your methodology: traditional, Agile, hybrid, or waterfall. Many tools encompass more than one methodology.

Define your required integrations

Make a list of all the current apps and tools you use. Pick a project management tool that offers integrations with them so you can work in one place with all your favorite software and reduce context switching.

Consider reporting and visibility options

If creating reports, spreadsheets, graphs, and other reporting is necessary, your project coordination and visibility tool should offer these within your workspace or offer integrations that do what you need. This ensures everyone on the team can generate, see, and review reports.

Explore practical use of AI options

Most task management software offers AI agents to boost productivity and automate manual tasks. If you aren’t sure about this feature, you can disable it within the project management tool.

Review security and compliance needs

If your industry handles sensitive data, such as patient records or banking details, choose a project management software with strict security and compliance regulations.

What are the benefits of project management tools?

Project management software enhances and unifies communication, enables dispersed collaborations, streamlines coordination, and often integrates with other tools you use into one workspace, reducing work sprawl. When you implement a project management tool with project dashboards and reporting, you’ll see your workday improve in many ways.

Centralized communication. With a project management tool, you no longer need to click back and forth among emails, document commenting features, and messaging apps. Instead, all communication funnels into your project management software, where you’re getting work done.

Enhanced resource organization. It’s not uncommon for documents to live on hard drives, cloud-based software, and files stored in your work’s central knowledge base. With tools for remote project teams, like project management software, all resources, documents, notes, and paperwork are held in one searchable repository.

Real-time progress tracking. Outdated check-in pings and follow-up emails get lost in the daily work shuffle. Task management platforms offer real-time progress tracking that everyone on the team can visit for updates — on their schedule.

Automated administrative tasks. Thanks to AI-powered workflows, you can automate routine administrative tasks such as filling out PTO request forms, onboarding a new staffer, or creating a summary from a meeting.

Improved budget and time management. When routine tasks get automated and employees aren’t switching among several tools each day, your team stays focused and productive. This means getting more done, better time management, and minding the budget (with fewer overtime approvals needed).

Seamless remote collaboration. If you work with teams across multiple locations, you need a project management tool that offers both synchronous and asynchronous collaboration options so work can happen across time zones, moving projects forward seamlessly.

How project management tools support Agile methodology

Though it’s typically used in software development, Agile methodology can apply to any type of project. Let’s explore how to implement the Agile framework using project management software.

What is Agile?

Agile is a flexible, team-based project management approach that breaks work into short cycles called sprints. Guided by core Agile principles, it emphasizes collaboration, continual improvement, and customer feedback. Teams stay aligned through regular Agile ceremonies like daily stand-ups, sprint planning, and retrospectives.

For example, a software team might begin a sprint focused on improving their app’s login experience. They’ll prioritize the most valuable updates, like reducing load time or fixing a common bug, and then develop and test those changes over one to two weeks. At the end of the sprint, the team reviews feedback, reflects on what could be improved, and uses those insights to guide the next sprint.

Kanban boards and Agile project management

Kanban boards originate from the Agile methodology and are popular tools among project management software. Using various statuses, such as “in progress” and “in review,” Kanban boards let you visualize project progress and boost efficiency. Most project management tools use Kanban boards as visual aids.

Backlog management and sprint planning

Strong project management software makes it easy to address a work backlog while also pushing forward with new sprints. Choose a project tool that supports a virtual backlog of incomplete tasks so you can prioritize and assign on an ongoing basis. At the same time, you can use Kanban boards and other tools to manage in-progress tasks from sprint to sprint until they’re complete.

Burndown charts and velocity tracking

While a Kanban board illustrates zoomed-out project progress, a burndown chart shows the progress of each sprint within a project. Use a burndown chart to understand how many tasks have been completed within a specific project phase and which tasks you still need to tackle. That helps you track velocity so you can determine and adjust timelines and resource allocation for each sprint.

Project management tools enhance your workday

Project management tools elevate collaboration by reducing friction and enhancing communication and visibility. They offer teams structure, clarity, alignment, and predictable outcomes, which boosts productivity and efficiency.

Slack improves any existing project management tool by centralizing communication, surfacing updates, and connecting with your other tools through integrations. This lets teams plan, track, and execute projects efficiently across any workflow.

Learn more in this interactive Slack tour. Find out how channels, Slack Connect, canvas, clips, integrations, huddles, Workflow Builder, and Slack AI work in the Slack work OS.

This article is for informational purposes only and features products from Slack, which we own. We have a financial interest in their success, but all recommendations are based on our genuine belief in their value.

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