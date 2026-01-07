Key takeaways Consider factors such as project complexity, timelines, task types, and team personalities when choosing a project management technique suited to your team and project.

Visual tools like Gantt charts, Kanban lists, and Waterfall stages can help clarify expectations and task sequences.

No matter which project management technique(s) you use, aim for regular check-ins and adjustments to keep your project moving forward.

Managing a successful project isn’t easy. Deciding how to divide tasks, establish processes, and manage progress can affect how a team collaborates and, ultimately, the project’s success. Reliable project management techniques can help you plan, organize, and execute projects of all sizes and types.

Today’s leading project management software tools offer even greater support. From task trackers to interactive to-do lists that make collaboration easier for in-person, hybrid, and remote teams, digital tools and apps can boost productivity and enhance communication among team members.

Check out 12 popular project management techniques and how they work to help teams succeed.

What are project management techniques?

Project management techniques are methods and processes that guide a project from start to finish. There are different approaches, from structured, sequential methods like Waterfall to more flexible styles like Kanban, Scrum, and Agile. Some techniques focus on stakeholder alignment, rapid delivery cycles, or continual improvement while others, such as Gantt charts, emphasize visual task management.

Choosing the right technique for your project depends on factors such as its size, timeline, goals, and complexity.

The 12 best project management tools and techniques to try

With so many project management techniques and tools out there, you can get bogged down in choices. We’ve narrowed the field to these 12 techniques that are top contenders in every project manager’s lineup.

1. Work breakdown structure

Work breakdown structure is an approach that breaks a project into smaller, manageable tasks and deliverables. It’s like setting up a hierarchy: you have the main project goals at the top, then layers of tasks and subtasks below that outline all the steps needed to get there. Work breakdown structure is especially useful for defining project scope, estimating timelines, and tracking progress.

How to use it: Break your project into phases. Divide those phases into straightforward, bite-size tasks to be done. Create to-do lists that assign responsibilities to specific people and share them with your team. Monitor progress as you go.

2. Critical path method

The critical path method focuses on identifying the longest chain of tasks needed to complete a project on time. These key tasks are known as “critical tasks,” and they’re the highest priority in the project schedule. Since each critical task is sequential, any delay in one will directly impact the overall project timeline.

How to use it: Create a list of project tasks with estimated completion times. Chart the dependencies between the tasks and use this information to find your critical path — the longest path of tasks. Monitor your team’s progress along this path carefully, and adjust timelines and resources as needed.

3. Gantt charts

Gantt charts are bar graphs that visually lay out project tasks and their timelines. They can be used on their own or with other project management techniques to show a simplified path forward.

Typically, Gantt charts have three components:

The tasks of the project

Start date of each task

End date of each task

Tasks are organized sequentially along the X axis, with boxes representing the start and end dates along the Y axis.

These simple graphs often give the project team an at-a-glance understanding of who is working on specific tasks, how long each task should take, task dependencies, and project milestones, helping everyone meet deadlines.

How to use it: Create a list of project tasks with start and end dates for each. Plot them on a visual timeline to show ownership, dependencies, and how long each will take. As your project progresses, update the chart regularly so everyone on your team can see the current status.

4. Waterfall method

The Waterfall method is a linear approach to project management that’s especially common in software development. It breaks the project into five main stages:

Requirements. Gather all the project details and create a solid plan.

Design. Map out the design requirements.

Implementation. This is where the actual technical work happens.

Verification. Testing takes place to ensure quality and a good user experience.

Deployment. Launch the product and move into maintenance mode.

The Waterfall method helps keep the project on track by following a clear plan, making it easy to see if tasks are progressing as expected. Since it’s more rigid than other methods, it’s usually best for projects that are unlikely to change once they’re underway.

How to use it: Progress through each stage while ensuring requirements are met and that each design is finalized before moving on. At the end of each phase, assess your progress and only proceed once the previous stage is complete.

5. Agile project management

Agile project management is a flexible, step-by-step approach that breaks work into “sprints” to tackle tasks in manageable bursts. Using tools like task trackers, teams plan each sprint, working closely together to develop, test, and review their progress. This allows them to quickly adapt based on continual feedback.

Agile emphasizes teamwork and flexibility, helping teams reduce risks in complex projects and stay aligned with project goals and stakeholders.

How to use it: Divide the project into short sprints. Set goals for each one, and hold quick daily check-ins or stand-ups to share progress. Review feedback and outcomes at the end of each sprint and adjust as needed to keep the project moving forward.

6. Kanban

Kanban is a methodology that helps visualize and manage workflows. It separates the overall project into smaller tasks and organizes them in columns on a board to track progress.

In most Kanban tools, tasks are displayed in columns, usually labeled “To-Do,” “Doing,” and “Done.” Some teams also add a “Stuck” column for tasks that are in progress but facing obstacles. This setup lets everyone see the project’s status at a glance, work together to manage tasks, and quickly spot any bottlenecks that might slow things down.

How to use it: Create columns for each workflow stage, and track the progress of tasks as the project develops. Hold regular meetings with your team to review the board, make adjustments, and assign tasks as necessary.

7. Program evaluation and review technique (PERT)

The PERT method is a way to estimate the duration of a project. It starts by identifying all the tasks involved, then provides three time estimates for each: the fastest possible time (optimistic), the longest time it might take (pessimistic), and the most likely time.

Using these estimates, a weighted average is calculated for each task, which helps map a critical path based on these times. Unlike some methods, PERT creates a visual map that shows how tasks are connected rather than just listing them in order. While PERT can be more accurate than other approaches, it’s a bit complex and works best for projects with many unknowns.

How to use it: Create a detailed list of project tasks and estimate their durations, considering both best- and worst-case scenarios. Use these estimates to calculate a weighted average for each task, chart dependencies, and develop a visual critical path timeline that highlights potential delays.

8. Scrum framework

Scrums, which are an aspect of the Agile philosophy, involve close team collaboration, quick adjustments, and iterative cycles of progress. They’re often used to manage complex software development projects.

Projects are split into sprints that usually last one to four weeks. Before each sprint starts, the team meets to decide what they want to achieve. Daily Scrum meetings during each sprint help teams stay aligned on progress and address any challenges. At the end of a phase, there’s a sprint review and a chance to reflect on the process.

How to use it: Create sprints with timelines and specific goals for each. Meet daily during each sprint to track progress and resolve any issues. Review and adjust as you transition from one sprint to the next, aiming for continual improvement.

9. Lean project management

Lean project management focuses on efficiency. Teams evaluate customer values and use tools like Kanban boards to chart tasks and mark progress. This approach emphasizes continual improvement, so frequent check-ins and adjustments are part of the plan. Lean management can help teams refine processes while keeping projects on track.

How to use it: Begin by mapping out your workflow and eliminating unnecessary steps. Track your progress and keep adjusting processes as you go, focusing on consistently delivering small, high-value packages of work.

10. RACI charts

RACI stands for responsible, accountable, consulted, and informed. A RACI chart breaks down tasks and team members into those four buckets, serving as a useful tool for managing projects with multiple stakeholders and teams.

It helps illustrate who’s completing the work, who approves it, who provides input, and who needs to stay informed. With a RACI chart, you can ensure clarity about everyone’s roles and responsibilities across all teams.

How to use it: Make a list of all tasks in your project and assign team members to roles of each RACI category. Once the chart is made, share it with the entire team and check on it regularly to stay aligned.

11. Six Sigma

Six Sigma is a process improvement method that uses statistical analysis to boost efficiency and quality. Often used in IT, service industries, manufacturing, and healthcare, Six Sigma can help teams reduce errors and defects while achieving optimal project outcomes.

The main principles of Six Sigma include the DMAIC (define, measure, analyze, improve, control) framework, which refines existing processes; the DMADV (define, measure, analyze, design, verify) framework, used to create new products or processes; and data-driven decision-making, based on performance tracking and objective improvements. It provides a clear framework for solving problems, minimizing errors, and enhancing product quality.

How to use it: Start with a process that you want to optimize. Apply DMAIC to analyze current methods and look for ways to improve. Throughout the process, track metrics to ensure the improvements are effective.

12. Hybrid or blended techniques

You can blend ideas from several methodologies to create a custom approach. By creating a hybrid technique, project managers try to maximize the strengths of different methods to fit their project’s specific needs. This can be useful when you’re working on diverse projects that include both sequential tasks and more nebulous areas that require added flexibility and ongoing evaluation.

How to use it: Assess your project’s needs, existing team workflows, and deadlines. Pull together elements from different methodologies that will help you overcome challenges and reach your goals, then form a flexible plan that you and your team can tweak as the project progresses.

Best practices for effective project management

Project management methodologies focus on creating a healthy work environment for your team — one where they can collaborate, communicate effectively, and meet their goals. Here are five project management best practices to help you get the most out of your project management strategy.

Match the project management technique to your team. Consider details like project size, complexity, team structure, and flexibility when choosing the best methodology for your team.

Keep communication clear and centralized. A work operating system like Slack enables remote, hybrid, and in-house teams to communicate easily in a central spot, keeping files and feedback together.

Visualize workflows. Use tools such as Gantt charts, Kanban boards, and Waterfall charts to track tasks, assign responsibilities, and identify areas for improvement.

Review techniques regularly. As the project progresses, check whether your chosen methodology is working. If it isn’t, don’t be afraid to switch approaches or develop a hybrid method.

Integrate project management tools with daily workflows. Integrating project management tools with daily workflows in Slack helps your team work efficiently across multiple tools.

Streamline project management with the best techniques and tools

With the right techniques and tools, companies can encourage collaboration, boost efficiency, and drive more successful projects. A centralized work operating system like Slack can help you coordinate team projects and keep everyone moving forward. Sort your communication into channels, integrate project management apps, and build automated workflows in one space that brings everything together.

Learn more about how Slack makes it easy to collaborate, track, and organize your projects from start to finish.

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