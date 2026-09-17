Key takeaways Culture change is the deliberate or emergent shift in the shared values, beliefs, and behaviors that define how an organization operates. It’s one of the most consequential and difficult undertakings a leadership team can attempt.

Most culture change efforts fail not because the vision is wrong but because the systems, incentives, and daily behaviors of leaders don’t change to match it. Culture is what people actually do, not what the strategy deck says.

Sustainable culture change in the workplace requires alignment between what an organization says it values and how it hires, promotes, recognizes, and communicates. Inconsistency between stated and lived values destroys change initiatives faster than any external pressure.

Every organization has a culture. The only real question is whether it’s the culture leadership intentionally built or the one that quietly assembled itself while everyone was focused on other things.

Here’s what makes that question uncomfortable: culture change consistently ranks among the top priorities for leadership teams, and just as consistently among the most failed initiatives in business. The reason isn’t usually a bad vision. It’s that most organizations treat culture change as a communication exercise — a new values poster, a leadership offsite, a company-wide email — rather than a structural one. They announce the change and then wait for it to happen.

Read on to learn what culture change actually is, what triggers it, why it so often stalls, and what leaders can do to build the conditions for real, lasting transformation.

What is culture change?

Culture change is the process by which an organization’s shared values, beliefs, norms, and behaviors shift, either through a deliberate initiative or in response to external pressure. That last part matters: culture change isn’t always chosen. Sometimes it’s imposed by circumstance, which is exactly why understanding it gives leaders an advantage.

Organizational psychologist Edgar Schein’s model of culture describes three layers: artifacts (the visible stuff — office layout, communication style, rituals); espoused values (what the organization says it believes); and basic assumptions (the deeply held, often unspoken beliefs that actually drive behavior). Most culture change initiatives make the mistake of only touching the first two. They update the language and the signage, while the assumptions underneath stay intact and quietly undermine everything.

They update the language and the signage, while the assumptions underneath stay intact and quietly undermine everything.

Culture change is not a values document, an annual engagement survey, or a team-building retreat. Culture is measured by what people actually do.

What causes culture change?

Culture doesn’t change randomly. It’s triggered by pressure: internal, external, or both at once. The organizations that navigate culture change best are the ones that can name what’s driving it, because that shapes how they respond.

Here are the five most common causes:

1. Leadership transitions

New leaders bring different assumptions, different priorities, and different models of what good looks like. Even when a leadership change is intentional and well-managed, it disrupts the informal understandings that existing culture runs on. When it’s poorly managed — or when the new leader’s style dramatically diverges from the previous one — the cultural disruption can be severe.

2. Organizational crisis

Financial difficulty, a public scandal, a competitive threat that suddenly becomes real, crises create the urgency that ordinary circumstances never do. The upside of a crisis is that it overcomes inertia. The downside is that reactive culture change, driven by fear rather than intention, often produces a different culture than anyone actually wanted.

3. Workforce shifts

Rapid hiring changes the composition of a team faster than culture can absorb. Generational turnover introduces different expectations about autonomy, communication, feedback, and what work-life integration should actually look like. An organization that scaled from 40 to 400 people in two years is not the same culture it was, whether or not it acknowledges that.

4. Strategic pivots

Entering a new market, adopting a fundamentally different business model, or undergoing a major restructuring requires different behaviors than the existing culture supports. A company that built its culture around careful, consensus-driven decision-making may find that culture is now a liability in a market that rewards speed.

5. External environment

Regulatory shifts, technological disruption, and broader societal change don’t just require operational responses — they require cultural ones. An industry forced into transparency by regulation needs a culture that actually values transparency, not just one that complies with it.

It’s also worth naming disengagement separately, because it functions as both cause and consequence. A workforce that’s checked out is often signaling cultural misalignment. Left unaddressed, disengagement accelerates cultural deterioration: it erodes trust, increases voluntary turnover, and makes every subsequent change effort harder to execute.

Types of culture change and real-world examples

Not all organizational culture change looks the same, and conflating the types leads to the wrong approach.

Incremental culture change involves gradual shifts in norms and behaviors over time, typically driven by consistent leadership modeling and reinforced through hiring and recognition. It’s lower risk, slower to produce visible results, and best suited to organizations with a functional culture that needs refinement rather than overhaul. If the foundation is solid and the problems are specific, incremental change is often the right call.

Transformational culture change is a fundamental shift in values, identity, and how the organization operates day-to-day. It’s usually triggered by a crisis or a major strategic pivot. The stakes are higher, the process is longer, and the failure rate is significant. It requires explicit change management sustained over multiple years, not months.

Examples of culture change in the workplace tend to cluster around a few patterns:

A company shifting from hierarchical, top-down decision-making to a distributed model where teams have genuine ownership over how they work.

An organization moving away from a face-time performance culture — where presence is conflated with productivity — to one that measures actual output and trusts people to manage their own time.

Two companies merging and needing to integrate distinct cultures into something coherent, one of the hardest and most underestimated challenges in business.

A startup crossing the 100-person threshold and realizing the informal culture that built the company won’t survive if it’s not intentionally codified before growth dilutes it.

How to lead culture change

Change management frameworks

Leaders who approach culture change by improvising in real time — responding to whatever pressure is most acute in any given week — consistently underperform those with a structured approach. That’s not because structure is inherently valuable, but because culture change is long and complicated, and without a framework to anchor decisions, it’s easy to lose the thread.

Dr. John Kotter’s 8-Step Model remains one of the most actionable frameworks for large-scale organizational culture change. Its logic is to create urgency, build a guiding coalition, develop a clear vision, communicate it through every available channel, empower people to act on it, generate early wins that prove the change is real, sustain momentum, and finally institutionalize the new behaviors in the organization’s systems and processes.

The sequencing matters more than it might seem. Most failed culture change efforts skip straight from “vision” to “expected adoption’ — they announce the new direction and assume the organization will follow. What they skip is coalition-building (you need credible internal champions who aren’t just the senior leadership team) and early wins (visible proof that the new culture is real and rewarded).

One thing Kotter’s model makes explicit: culture change requires multi-channel, sustained communication, not a single town hall or a quarterly email from the CEO. The channels and tools an organization uses during culture change directly shape how well the change lands.

Leadership’s role in culture change

The single most important driver of successful culture change is visible leadership behavior. Not messaging. Not values posters. Not all-hands presentations with a new brand color palette. Culture follows what leaders model.

That often looks like naming the change explicitly and consistently, in every relevant conversation and decision. That entails making decisions that reflect the new culture even when it’s costly or uncomfortable — especially then, because those are the moments people are watching most closely. It also includes actively developing managers to embody the cultural shift, because culture change doesn’t just live at the executive level.

The leaders who do this well approach culture change as a dialogue rather than a broadcast. They build feedback loops. They listen for resistance early — before it hardens into cynicism — and they adapt their approach based on what they hear. Leaders who treat culture change as a communication campaign to be executed, rather than a conversation to be had, consistently miss what’s actually happening on the ground.

Why culture change fails

Culture change failure is well-documented and well-understood. The causes are largely predictable, which means they are largely preventable. Organizations still walk into them constantly.

Inertia is real and underestimated.

Existing culture has deep roots in an organization’s history, identity, and informal power structures. People who built their careers in the old culture have both practical and psychological reasons to resist the new one. They’re not necessarily malicious, they’re human. Any culture change initiative that doesn’t account for this will run headlong into it.

Leadership inconsistency is fatal.

The fastest way to destroy a culture change initiative is for senior leaders to announce new values and then immediately behave in ways that contradict them. Employees watch behavior, not slides. When a leader says, “we value psychological safety” and then publicly criticizes someone for raising a concern, the stated value is dead. Everyone saw it.

Without psychological safety, you get compliance theater.

If people don’t feel safe raising concerns about the change — or admitting they’re struggling with it — the organization gets surface-level compliance instead of genuine adoption. People will perform the new culture in meetings and revert to the old one everywhere else.

Momentum dissipates without reinforcement.

Many culture change initiatives launch with energy and then slowly lose altitude as leadership attention moves on to other priorities. Without continuous reinforcement through hiring decisions, promotion criteria, performance management, and daily communication norms, new behaviors don’t stick. Old norms creep back.

Stated values and actual incentives conflict.

If the culture says, “we value collaboration,” but the incentive structure rewards individual heroism — who gets the biggest bonus, whose name goes on the win — the incentive wins every single time. No communication campaign overcomes a misaligned incentive structure.

No communication campaign overcomes a misaligned incentive structure.

And the cost of failed culture change isn’t just stagnation. It actively increases disengagement, accelerates voluntary turnover among the people who have options, and erodes trust in leadership in ways that compound over time and make the next change effort even harder.

Aligning systems and structures to sustain culture change

The most durable culture change is the kind that gets built into the operating fabric of the organization — embedded in how decisions are made, how people are hired, how performance is measured, and how teams communicate every day. Culture change that lives only in the memo doesn’t last.

Several systems need to align:

Hiring and onboarding. Recruiting must focus on cultural fit for the new direction, not the old one. Onboarding needs to encode cultural expectations from day one, before the informal culture has a chance to do it first.

Recruiting must focus on cultural fit for the new direction, not the old one. Onboarding needs to encode cultural expectations from day one, before the informal culture has a chance to do it first. Recognition and reward. What gets recognized gets repeated. When organizations reward behaviors that contradict their stated cultural values, they’re actively training people to ignore the values.

What gets recognized gets repeated. When organizations reward behaviors that contradict their stated cultural values, they’re actively training people to ignore the values. Performance management. Reviews should assess behavioral alignment with cultural expectations. A person who hits all their numbers while systematically undermining the culture is not a good performer.

Reviews should assess behavioral alignment with cultural expectations. A person who hits all their numbers while systematically undermining the culture is not a good performer. Promotion criteria. Who gets promoted sends the most powerful cultural signal an organization can send. Promoting a leader who embodies the old culture — even with strong results — immediately undermines the stated change.

Who gets promoted sends the most powerful cultural signal an organization can send. Promoting a leader who embodies the old culture — even with strong results — immediately undermines the stated change. Communication norms. How teams communicate daily — which channels they use, how transparent they are, how feedback flows up and across the organization — is the lived expression of culture. Changing communication norms is one of the most practical levers available to leaders who want to change culture.

That last point is worth sitting with. The platforms and tools organizations use to work shape how culture is expressed and experienced. Async-first communication tools, transparent shared channels, and accessible knowledge bases create the structural conditions for the cultures most organizations say they want — collaborative, inclusive, transparent, empowering — but frequently fail to build because they haven’t invested in the infrastructure those cultures require.

Tools like Slack give teams the communication infrastructure to make those cultural ambitions concrete: shared channels that create visibility across silos, async workflows that respect how people actually do their best work, and a searchable record of decisions and context that keeps everyone aligned without requiring endless synchronous meetings. Culture change doesn’t happen because the tool exists. But the tool shapes whether the conditions for the culture are present.

Give your team the communication infrastructure to support the culture you’re trying to build. Get started with Slack →

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