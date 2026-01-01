If an owner of a canvas or a list is deactivated from your workspace or Enterprise organization, an owner or admin can transfer ownership of their canvases and lists to a new member.

What to expect

The canvas or list owner must already be deactivated.

Their canvases and lists must have been shared with at least one member.

All eligible canvases and lists will be transferred to the new owner. It isn't possible to select specific canvases or lists to transfer.

Canvases and lists created by external people or guests cannot be transferred.



Reassign ownership of canvases and lists

Pro and Business+ plans Enterprise plans Workspace Owners and Admins can follow these steps to reassign a deactivated member's canvases and lists: Click your workspace name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Manage members. Click the three dots icon next to the deactivated member's name. Select Transfer canvas ownership or Transfer lists ownership, then choose a new owner from the dropdown menu. Click Transfer Ownership, then click Confirm. Org Owners and Admins can follow these steps to reassign the canvas owner: Click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organization settings. Click People in the left sidebar, then select Members. Select View Deactivated Members in the top right. Click the three dots icon next to the deactivated member's name. Select Transfer ownership of canvases or Transfer ownership of lists, then choose a new owner from the dropdown menu. Click Transfer Ownership, then click Confirm.