On October 9, 2023, we announced changes to Slack’s active user calculation for invoiced customers. These changes will go into effect on your next renewal on or after December 14, 2023.

What you need to know

Members who take an action in Slack at any time within a 28-day period will be considered active for billing purposes. (Single-Channel Guests and bots can still use Slack for free.)

There will be no disruption to your current order terms and the current active user definition will continue until the end of your current order form.

We are committed to helping all customers navigate this change. Please reach out to your Slack representation for further assistance.



FAQs

How is Slack’s active user calculation changing?

Starting December 14, 2023, members will be considered active if they take any action in Slack at any time within a 28-day period. Previously, a person could periodically use Slack throughout the month but not be considered active. This change will better reflect people who are using Slack, but could have an impact on future subscriptions.



When will the changes go into effect?

Changes to Slack’s active user calculation for invoiced customers will go into effect on December 14, 2023. There will be no mid-contract changes to the calculation, but you may see the updated calculation reflected on new orders and renewals on or after December 14, 2023.



What plans does this change impact?

Slack’s active user definition impacts all customers on paid plans. The changes were effective for customers paying via credit card or self-serve invoice on July 10, 2023 (see updates to Slack’s Fair Billing Policy for more info). The changes will be effective for invoiced customers on December 14, 2023.



What is Slack doing to help customers during this change?

We are providing invoiced customers 60-days of notice through email notifications. Your Slack representative is also available to provide customer-specific details to help navigate these changes.



How will this impact my Slack subscription?

Companies of all different sizes use Slack, so how this will affect customers will vary. Please reach out to your Slack representation for further assistance.



How can I view active and inactive members in my workspace?

For customers on invoiced plans, Primary Owners can export a CSV on the Billing page in the admin dashboard for all billable active members for a specific period. See View billable members for step-by-step instructions.

For customers paying via credit card or self-serve invoice, visit the Manage Members page.



I signed up for Slack on or after October 9, 2023. Does this affect me?

Yes. The changes to Slack’s active user calculation for invoiced customers go into effect December 14, 2023, so all customers who began their order before this date may see changes to their order terms on their next renewal. There will be no disruption to current order terms and the current active user definition until the next renewal on or after December 14, 2023.

View billable members

The Primary Owner can use the steps below to export a list of billable active members over a specified 28-day period. The report will cover the selected date and the preceding 27 days, and will also include any billable monthly active members from any billing linked workspaces.