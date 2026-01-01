Print any canvas you can access to share work wherever you need to.

Note: Owners and Admins can disable the option to print canvases. If you’re trying to print a canvas but don’t see the option, find an owner or admin to ask for help.



Print a canvas

From your desktop, open the canvas you’d like to print. Click the three dots icon in the top-right corner. Select Print canvas. Review the print settings in the system dialog, then click Print.



Create a PDF

You can use your computer’s print settings to save a canvas as a PDF.

Mac Windows From your desktop, open the canvas you’d like to print. Click the three dots icon in the top-right corner. Select Print canvas. Click PDF in the bottom-left corner of the system dialog. Enter a name for your canvas, then click Save. From your desktop, open the canvas you’d like to print. Click the three dots icon in the top-right corner. Select Print canvas. Click the Printer drop-down menu on the system dialog, then select Microsoft Print to PDF. Click Print. Enter a name for the PDF of your canvas, then click Save.



Create a PDF with active links

On the Slack desktop app, links in a canvas will break when you save it as a PDF. To create a PDF with active links, open Slack in a web browser, then follow the steps to create a PDF. Here's how you can open Slack in a web browser:

From the Home tab, click your workspace name in the sidebar, and locate your Slack URL. Open any web browser, then enter your URL. If prompted to sign in, enter your email address and click Sign In with Email. Check your email for a confirmation code from Slack and enter it. In the Open Slack.app pop-up, click Cancel. Click Use Slack in your browser. Create a PDF of a canvas.



Common issues

I don’t see the option to print a canvas

You can only print canvases that were created by members of your workspace or Enterprise organization. If you don’t see the option to print, the canvas may have been shared by an external person in a Slack Connect conversation, or an owner or admin may have disabled the option to print canvases.

Content in my canvas is cut off

Tables or lists in your canvas that are wider than the dimensions of a page will be cut off when printing or saving as a PDF. Using the print settings in your computer’s system dialog, you can try changing the page orientation from portrait to landscape, changing the paper size, or scaling the content to adjust the fit.