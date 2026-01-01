From your desktop, open the canvas you’d like to print.
Click the three dots icon in the top-right corner.
Select Print canvas.
Review the print settings in the system dialog, then click Print.
Create a PDF
You can use your computer’s print settings to save a canvas as a PDF.
Mac
Windows
From your desktop, open the canvas you’d like to print.
Click the three dots icon in the top-right corner.
Select Print canvas.
Click PDF in the bottom-left corner of the system dialog.
Enter a name for your canvas, then click Save.
From your desktop, open the canvas you’d like to print.
Click the three dots icon in the top-right corner.
Select Print canvas.
Click the Printer drop-down menu on the system dialog, then select Microsoft Print to PDF.
Click Print.
Enter a name for the PDF of your canvas, then click Save.
Create a PDF with active links
On the Slack desktop app, links in a canvas will break when you save it as a PDF. To create a PDF with active links, open Slack in a web browser, then follow the steps to create a PDF. Here's how you can open Slack in a web browser:
You can only print canvases that were created by members of your workspace or Enterprise organization. If you don’t see the option to print, the canvas may have been shared by an external person in a Slack Connect conversation, or an owner or admin may have disabled the option to print canvases.
Content in my canvas is cut off
Tables or lists in your canvas that are wider than the dimensions of a page will be cut off when printing or saving as a PDF. Using the print settings in your computer’s system dialog, you can try changing the page orientation from portrait to landscape, changing the paper size, or scaling the content to adjust the fit.