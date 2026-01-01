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The reactivated member can immediately sign in to your workspace. They'll have access to any messages they sent before their account was deactivated, but they won't be added back to any channels they were previously in.

next to the account you'd like to reactivate.

Members that have been deactivated at the org level must be reactivated by an Org Owner or Admin before they can rejoin a workspace. Members with active accounts within an org can be reinstated to a workspace by a Workspace Owner or Admin.

Org level

Org Owners and Admins can reactivate any members who have been deactivated at the org level:

From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings, then click Organization settings. Click People in the left sidebar, then select Members. Select View Deactivated Members in the top right. Check the box next to any members you’d like to reactivate. Click Single-Channel Guest, Multi-Channel Guest, Frontline Member, or Member to select a role for and reactivate the selected members.



Reactivated members can discover and join workspaces in the organization. Org Owners can also add reactivated members to workspaces manually or through an identity provider.



Workspace level

Workspace Owners and Admins can reinstate members who have been removed from their workspace, as long as their member accounts are still active within the org. Here's how:

From your desktop, click your workspace name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Manage members . Next to the search bar on the right, click Filters, then choose Members removed from the workspace. Click the three dots icon next to the member you'd like to reinstate. Click Add to workspace.



Reinstated members can immediately sign in to the workspace. They'll have access to any messages they sent before their account was deactivated, but they won't be added back to any channels they were previously in.