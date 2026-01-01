To get answers to your questions about Slack in our Help Center, ask Agentforce. The Agentforce help agent can answer questions about Slack and connect you to our Support team if you need help from a human.

Note: If you’re a Salesforce customer who has opted out of generative AI in support experiences, you will not see Agentforce in the Slack Help Center.



What to expect

Agentforce can answer general questions about Slack based on publicly-available resources on the Slack website.

The agent is currently only available if your Slack locale (when signed in) or your browser locale is set to English. We hope to support additional locales in the future, so stay tuned.

Any information you provide to Agentforce falls under the Slack Privacy Policy and the Salesforce Privacy Policy.



Ask Agentforce a question

From the Slack Help Center, click Ask Agentforce in the bottom-right corner of the page. In the text field, ask a question or describe an issue you’re having. It helps to be specific, so a question like “How do I update my profile picture on the iOS app?” may work better than “update profile photo.” After the agent responds, you can ask followup questions or request additional information. The agent will also connect you with Slack support if you need more help.

Tip: To learn more about Agentforce, visit the Salesforce website.