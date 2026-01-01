Connect Slackbot to other apps your company uses so it can access information and take action on your behalf. When you install an app that includes a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server to Slack, anyone with access to Slackbot can interact with other apps just by starting a conversation.

How it works

Slackbot can connect to third-party apps through MCP servers. Apps that include an MCP server offer a secure connection between Slackbot and your account with that service.

Head to the Slack Marketplace to see a full list of apps that offer an MCP server connection to Slackbot. If app approval is required for your workspace or Enterprise organization, submit a request for the app you’d like to use. If not, follow the steps below to install an app yourself.

Once an app with an MCP server has been installed, other people in your workspace can connect their accounts to give Slackbot access to all of its built-in tools. From there, anyone can start a conversation with Slackbot to get to work.



Add an app

If app approval isn’t required for your workspace, install an app (or update to the newest version) to connect its MCP server to Slackbot. If app approval is required, you can send a request to your admins instead.

Install an app

From your desktop, click Agents & tools in the sidebar. If you don’t see this option, click More to find it. Click Apps. Search for an app, then click Add. You’ll be taken to the Slack Marketplace. Click Add to Slack. Follow the prompts to review the scopes and install the app. Any domains the app’s MCP servers point to will be listed below Actions [app] can take.

Note: App approval is always required in Enterprise organizations. Ask your admin to install an app, or submit a request.



Request an app

From your desktop, click Agents & tools in the sidebar. If you don’t see this option, click More to find it. Click Apps. Search for the app you'd like to request, then click Add. You'll be taken to the Slack Marketplace. Click Add to Slack. Add a custom message with context about your request (if required). Click Submit to send your request. Once it's been reviewed, you'll get a notification from Slack letting you know if your app request was approved or denied.



Connect your account

Once an app has been installed, connect your account to give Slackbot access to its MCP server and tools. If you’re already using an app, you’ll need to re-connect your account to access this new functionality.

Click Slackbot at the top of your sidebar. If you don’t see the Slackbot tab, click More to find it. Click Apps. Select Needs connection and click Connect next to the app you’d like to use and follow the prompts.



View and manage available tools

Apps with MCP servers come with a set of tools that Slackbot can access to take actions. Typically, apps offer a set of read tools (so they can search for information and return relevant results) and a set of write tools (to create a new document or update existing content).

View tools

Click Slackbot at the top of your sidebar. If you don’t see the Slackbot tab, click More to find it. Click Apps. Select an app from the list to view all available tools.



Manage tools

By default, Slackbot can use all tools for each connected app. You can choose which tools it can use, and whether it'll ask for your approval before taking certain actions.

Click Slackbot at the top of your sidebar. If you don’t see the Slackbot tab, click More to find it. Click Apps. Select an app from the list. Depending on which tools are available, they may be grouped into Read-only and Write categories. Click Always allow to select another option from the drop-down menu — Needs approval (Slackbot will always ask you to confirm before taking actions), Blocked (Slackbot will not take actions), or Custom. Select Custom to customize settings for each tool individually.



Ask Slackbot anything

Now, you're ready to get to work.

Open Slackbot. Ask a question or send a request. Slackbot will look for any tools relevant to your prompt and select the right ones for the task at hand. Try “Send me all of the comments on this Figma file [link]” or “Create a Jira ticket with the following information [your details here].” Slackbot will start taking action to generate a response. Depending on your prompt and tool settings, Slackbot may ask you to review information or approve actions before it can proceed.

Note: When you receive a Slackbot response that includes information from outside of Slack, how the information is displayed depends on how the developer built their app. You may get responses with text and links, or formatted with elements like buttons and images. Any information Slackbot sends you from a third-party service comes from that service and not from Slack.



Disconnect your account

If you no longer need to use a certain app with Slackbot, disconnect your account. You can reconnect anytime (as long as you still have access to Slackbot).

Click Slackbot at the top of your sidebar. If you don’t see the Slackbot tab, click More to find it. Click Apps. Select an app from the list and click Disconnect [app name]. Click Confirm.