Anyone can now build Agents on Slack: Introducing Add to Slack

Key takeaways Build with your favourite tools: Create an agent on any partner platform, click on ‘Add to Slack,’ and presto – you’re finished in a few clicks.

Work together in channel: Deployed agents live directly in your channels, collaborating alongside your team just like another teammate.

Secure by default: Every agent automatically inherits Slack’s enterprise permissions and data boundaries, keeping IT in full control.

Build and deploy AI agents in the flow of work, no code required

We’re excited to make it possible for anyone to be a builder on Slack with the launch of Add to Slack, an enterprise-grade deployment path built alongside 10 leading AI creation platforms, including Hyperagent, LangChain, Lovable, n8n, NanoClaw, OpenAI, Runlayer, Skydive, Superhuman and Vercel.

Add to Slack is a secure, one-click bridge embedded inside your favourite agent builder tools. It lets anyone deploy custom agents straight into Slack channels in seconds, with no custom integration code, complex webhooks or technical setup required.

Every day, teams across Marketing, HR, Sales and Engineering work in Slack to solve problems and move the business forward. As AI reshapes how that work gets done, non-technical teams are increasingly turning to no-code and low-code platforms to spin up their own agents that can tackle tasks and take on parts of their processes. For IT leaders, that raises a familiar challenge: how do you empower teams to innovate quickly while keeping corporate data and AI tools fully governed?

Add to Slack solves this by establishing a standardised, secure pathway into the workspace. Whether you’re an HR lead automating onboarding, a marketer pulling campaign metrics, or an engineer setting up production infrastructure, you can now bring a specialised AI agent into your daily workflow with a few clicks. Business teams get instant, in-the-flow automation, while IT maintains full visibility, permission controls and data sovereignty.

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What is Add to Slack?

Add to Slack is a secure, one-click bridge that connects your favourite AI creation platforms directly to Slack. Anyone, whether developer or not, building with a coding agent or a point-and-click platform, can deploy a working agent into their team’s workspace in seconds. No custom integration code, complex authentication flows, or platform migration required.

One-click authorisation: Build an agent and add it to Slack right from your agent builder tool. The platform handles multi-tenant permission scoping and authentication automatically. Closing the door on shadow AI.

Built-in governance and context: Every agent you deploy automatically inherits your workspace’s permissions and data boundaries, giving IT centralised visibility through the Agent Browser.

In-the-flow collaboration: Teammates can immediately mention, task and interact with the agent in open channels, turning solo automation tools into multi-user team assets.

Imagine building a customer FAQ agent in Lovable using plain text, no coding required. Click on ‘Add to Slack,’ and the agent installs straight into your workspace, ready for your team to ask questions in the channels where they already work. You build where you’re comfortable, and your agent appears exactly where your team works.

Lovable already lets anyone build an agent just by describing it. Now you can deploy that agent straight into Slack, ready to use, without your team having to set anything up or learn a new habit. Because building something great only matters if people actually use it. Alexandre Pesant Head of Product, Lovable

Build with your favourite coding or AI creation platform

We’re excited to be launching Add to Slack with 10 creation platforms: Hyperagent, LangChain, Lovable, n8n, NanoClaw, OpenAI, Runlayer, Skydive, Superhuman, Vercel. Connect these through the Slack Marketplace and start building agents right in your flow of work.

Hyperagent

Hyperagent is a platform for building AI agents that run in the background finding leads, building campaigns, and managing operations for you. With Add to Slack, those agents deploy in a few clicks and no platform migration, so the value they create shows up immediately where you and your team already work, and where they can collaborate with you and each other.

On Hyperagent, autonomous agents run 24/7 in the background. When they need to provide an update or ask for an approval, Slack is the most natural place to bring humans back into the loop. With Add to Slack, that connection is a few clicks away, so customers go from a working agent to a collaborative one in seconds. Andrew Busse Head of Operations, Hyperagent

Skydive

Skydive lets you hire AI agents that take on real work across your existing tools, picking up engineering tickets and PRs, clearing support queues by digging into logs and billing, and triaging inboxes and calendars. With Add to Slack, install a Skydive agent in a few clicks and start working with it directly in your Slack channel.

Slack is where work actually happens, so it’s where agents should live. Add to Slack removes the last hurdle between building an agent and putting it to work, and that’s exactly the future that we’re building Skydive for. Marcus Co-founder, Skydive, Skydive

LangChain

LangChain lets teams build agents with natural language and deploy them to Slack in one click. From executive assistants managing calendars and briefs, to GTM agents researching accounts and drafting outbound, to engineering agents triaging issues and summarising PRs.

Fleet makes it easy for teams to build agents around the work they already do and bring them into Slack. Because Slack is where teams already coordinate, make decisions and move work forward, employees can collaborate with agents directly in the flow of work, with the security and control companies need to manage agents at scale. Brace Sproul Head of Applied AI, LangChain

Lovable

Lovable lets you turn ideas into software using plain text. Now anyone can create an agent just by describing what they want, and deploy it directly in Slack with the right configuration and permissions, so that you can use it where you already work.

n8n

n8n is where teams build custom AI agents and workflows to automate routine work such as answering support and ops questions from knowledge bases, triggering lead enrichment or onboarding on request, and posting scheduled digests from Linear or CRMs. With Add to Slack, connecting one to your team takes just a couple of clicks.

Building and publishing an AI agent in n8n is easy, though getting the whole team to actually use it can be challenging. The Add to Slack is what makes it easy with just a couple of clicks. You build the agent in n8n, give it the workflows and integrations that you already run your business on, and your team starts talking to it in Slack. Sindhuja Jeyabal Product Manager, n8n

NanoClaw

NanoClaw is an open-source framework for agents you can trust, each running isolated in its own sandbox with its own memory, skills, and persona. With Add to Slack, one message can stand up a whole team of agents – a writer, a dev, a designer – that join your channels, take on distinct roles, and collaborate in a shared Canvas.

We want getting one agent live in Slack to take a few clicks, and getting a whole team of them just as easy. With Add to Slack, a single message stands up a crew of NanoClaw agents, each isolated in its own sandbox, each collaborating right where your team already works. That is how agents go from a demo to daily use. Gavriel Cohen Creator of NanoClaw

Runlayer

Runlayer is where enterprises build and run AI agents that work like teammates, each with its own identity, full context, and governed, audited access to company tools – created for whole projects like support triage or on-call investigation. Add to Slack provisions them into a workspace in one click, ready to @mention, DM, and work like anyone else on the team.

At the most AI-forward companies, people and agents are working side by side, and Slack is where that starts. Add to Slack lets our customers put a whole roster of Runlayer agents in front of their company, each with its own identity, permissions and audit trail. With Runlayer agents, even more work gets done in Slack. Andy Berman Co-founder & CEO, Runlayer

Superhuman (Superhuman Go for Slack)

Superhuman Go lets teams build custom AI agents connected to their knowledge, tools and workflows, from a prioritisation agent surfacing top accounts, to a product agent answering roadmap questions, to a support agent instantly answering from company docs. With Add to Slack, teams interact with these agents alongside teammates without switching apps.

Slack shares our commitment to helping customers use AI to work more effectively. That’s why we’re excited to bring custom Superhuman Go agents into Slack, making it easier for organisations to collaborate with AI alongside their teams in the conversations where work gets done. Jessica Gates Director, ISV Partnerships, Superhuman

Vercel

Following our Dev Day preview, Vercel’s agent framework lets developers and technical leads spin up production infrastructure, automated monitoring and deployment bots in Slack in minutes, enabling them to build and bring specialised agents directly into their daily workflows.

Ready to bring your agents into the flow of work?

No custom code. No shadow AI. Just rapid, secure innovation right where your team collaborates. Whether you’re an engineer orchestrating production workflows or an HR lead automating employee onboarding, Add to Slack makes it seamless to bring specialised agents straight into your daily conversations.

Ready to transform how your team works? Go to the Slack Marketplace today to explore our launch partners, build your first agent, and deploy it to your workspace in just a few clicks.