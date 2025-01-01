Product updates

Productivity

Your digital HQ just got better with Slack canvas

Introducing a surface that boosts team productivity by turbocharging Slack and Salesforce Customer 360’s value

News

Slack and Salesforce consulting partners launch industry-specific solutions

First wave of Slack Partner Industry Solutions will support customers in Financial Services, Manufacturing, Communications, Retail, Media and Tech

News

Slack and Salesforce release new tools to accelerate team performance

How we’re bridging the gap between teams, tools and data so that everyone can work together faster to deliver customer-centric solutions

Developers

Building the future of work with the new Slack Community Forum

Head of community Elizabeth Kinsey shares why we created a space for users to get more out of Slack

News

Turn your conversations into work with Slack Lists

Announcing a new Slack feature that lets you manage projects, requests and tasks directly where work happens

News

How we built Slack AI to be secure and private

News

Find everything: Introducing enterprise search in Slack

Access a central, searchable hub in Slack for all your company’s knowledge and data.

News

Salesforce Channels are Where Data Meets Dialogue

Bring your Salesforce CRM data together with your customer-focused conversations in Slack to keep work moving forward.

Transformation

Slack unveils innovations for the Agentic Era at Dreamforce

Learn how our work operating system will help organisations thrive in the age of digital agents.

