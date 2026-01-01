產品更新

Productivity

Your digital HQ just got better with Slack canvas

Introducing a surface that boosts team productivity by turbocharging Slack and Salesforce Customer 360’s value

News

Say hello to the updated Slack Community Forum companion app

Bring all the magic of the community right into Slack

Transformation

6 innovative ways to transform work with Slack’s partner ecosystem

At Dreamforce, Slack partners and customers offered their ideas for building, launching and maintaining a digital HQ that transforms organizations

News

Slack and Salesforce consulting partners launch industry-specific solutions

First wave of Slack Partner Industry Solutions will support customers in Financial Services, Manufacturing, Communications, Retail, Media and Tech

News

Slack and Salesforce release new tools to accelerate team performance

How we’re bridging the gap between teams, tools and data so everyone can work together faster to deliver customer-centric solutions

News

New Slack profile updates enhance hybrid work experience for teams

Introducing new ways to foster connection, collaboration and inclusion with teammates in your digital HQ

Developers

Building the future of work with the new Slack Community Forum

Head of community Elizabeth Kinsey shares why we created a space for users to get more out of Slack

Collaboration

AWS Chatbot: Bring AWS into your Slack channel

This new tool is a boon for your company’s operations

News

Turn your conversations into work with Slack lists

Announcing a new Slack feature that lets you manage projects, requests and tasks right where work happens

