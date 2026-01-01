產品更新
Your digital HQ just got better with Slack canvas
Introducing a surface that boosts team productivity by turbocharging Slack and Salesforce Customer 360’s value
Say hello to the updated Slack Community Forum companion app
Bring all the magic of the community right into Slack
6 innovative ways to transform work with Slack’s partner ecosystem
At Dreamforce, Slack partners and customers offered their ideas for building, launching and maintaining a digital HQ that transforms organizations
Slack and Salesforce consulting partners launch industry-specific solutions
First wave of Slack Partner Industry Solutions will support customers in Financial Services, Manufacturing, Communications, Retail, Media and Tech
Slack and Salesforce release new tools to accelerate team performance
How we’re bridging the gap between teams, tools and data so everyone can work together faster to deliver customer-centric solutions
New Slack profile updates enhance hybrid work experience for teams
Introducing new ways to foster connection, collaboration and inclusion with teammates in your digital HQ
Building the future of work with the new Slack Community Forum
Head of community Elizabeth Kinsey shares why we created a space for users to get more out of Slack
AWS Chatbot: Bring AWS into your Slack channel
This new tool is a boon for your company’s operations
Turn your conversations into work with Slack lists
Announcing a new Slack feature that lets you manage projects, requests and tasks right where work happens