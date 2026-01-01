The Slack Blog

Slack Search Powers Visibility and Compliance Across Your Organization

With Slack search and Agentforce, the information you need is always at your fingertips.

Keep it in-house: Leveraging private files for image blocks with Slack’s Block Kit

The Rise of Software Engineering Agents in Slack

Shared context in Slack is a key advantage that helps people and agents build better products and ship them faster.

FAQ: Slack’s Marketplace review process

This guide provides insight into the review process for apps listed in the Slack Marketplace

Building the future of work with the new Slack Community Forum

Head of community Elizabeth Kinsey shares why we created a space for users to get more out of Slack

Sharpen your Slack development skills through our new sample Tasks app

Go far beyond “hello world” by diving into our open-sourced, fully fleshed out sample app for Slack developers

Socket to me

Build custom Slack integrations on-premise with Socket Mode

Supercharge your productivity with 25+ new AI apps in Slack

Put AI to work across use cases like content creation, market research, sales management, DevOps, IT, HR, and more.

Slack at TrailblazerDX 2024

Catching up with developers about generative AI, new tooling, and deepening the ties between Salesforce and Slack

Building for the App Directory

Get started with tips on distributing your app through the Slack App Directory

