Product updates
Your digital HQ just got better with Slack canvas
Introducing a surface that boosts team productivity by turbocharging Slack and Salesforce Customer 360’s value
Slack and Salesforce consulting partners launch industry-specific solutions
First wave of Slack Partner Industry Solutions will support customers in Financial Services, Manufacturing, Communications, Retail, Media and Tech
Slack and Salesforce release new tools to accelerate team performance
How we’re bridging the gap between teams, tools and data so that everyone can work together faster to deliver customer-centric solutions
Building the future of work with the new Slack Community Forum
Head of community Elizabeth Kinsey shares why we created a space for users to get more out of Slack
Turn your conversations into work with Slack Lists
Announcing a new Slack feature that lets you manage projects, requests and tasks directly where work happens
Find everything: Introducing enterprise search in Slack
Access a central, searchable hub in Slack for all your company’s knowledge and data.
Salesforce Channels are Where Data Meets Dialogue
Bring your Salesforce CRM data together with your customer-focused conversations in Slack to keep work moving forward.
Slack unveils innovations for the Agentic Era at Dreamforce
Learn how our work operating system will help organisations thrive in the age of digital agents.