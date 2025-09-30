Slack and Salesforce consulting partners launch industry-specific solutions

As digital transformation continues to accelerate, companies are looking for solutions to help them boost productivity, improve connection and collaboration and automate work in a digital-first world.

Every company, small and large, can benefit from a digital platform that breaks silos to connect people, tools and customers – what we call a digital HQ. But digital transformation isn’t a simple process. It requires expertise and a high-level understanding of the trends affecting businesses and workers in order to build an approach that covers all the bases: technology integration, change management and operational transformation.

That’s why we’ve worked with Slack and Salesforce consulting partners to launch the first wave of Slack Partner Industry Solutions.

Earlier this year, we announced the growth of Slack’s global consulting partner ecosystem. And as the market continues to adopt Slack, our partners have invested in building solutions to solve specific industry customer needs – enabling Slack to be more seamlessly integrated into their ways of working. Starting from today, there are even more solutions and services available to help Slack and Salesforce customers to make the most of their digital tools.

Industry-specific solutions to bring your digital HQ to life

Looking for a more personalised solution that takes your industry’s unique attributes to heart? You’re in luck. Slack-certified consulting partners – including Accenture, Atrium, Capgemini, Deloitte, Globant, IBM, KPMG, NeuraFlash, PwC, Silverline and Slalom – have developed a range of solutions for industries such as financial services, manufacturing, communications, retail, media, technology and more. That’s good news for Slack customers who want a digital HQ that suits the specific needs of their businesses.

Slack customers will benefit from best-in-class technologies from Slack and Salesforce’s Customer 360 coupled with helpful services from our partners –including advisory, strategy, organisational transformation and change management. The result? You’ll finally be able to break free from data silos that keep your organisation from collaborating productively in a work-from-anywhere world.

“The world’s largest and most influential consultancies have recognised that every customer needs a digital HQ.” Richard Hasslacher VP, Slack Alliances & Channels

You’ll also get strategic guidance from our partners to create a digital HQ that helps solve industry-specific challenges – like intelligent case swarming for lapsing insurance policies, anticipating customer churn for wealth management, streamlining the onboarding and management of manufacturing suppliers, transforming contact centres for retail and consumer goods companies, or boosting advertisement sales among communications and media businesses.

“The world’s largest and most influential consultancies have recognised that every customer needs a digital HQ,” says Richard Hasslacher, VP, Slack Alliances & Channels. “Slack and Salesforce are a key enabler to make that happen. Having these partners engaged and primed to deliver these industry solutions is a big step in our ability to bring the digital HQ to market.”

Certified Slack consultants for every industry need

The consulting partners behind our new industry offerings have decades of experience in creating innovative solutions for their clients, and they’re now recommending Slack as an agent of change for companies looking ahead to their digital-first future.

The successful engagements that we hear about from our partners have one thing in common: the introduction of fast, efficient processes that elevate productivity and encourage employees to collaborate more effectively.

“Slack helps organisations to advance and accelerate their digital transformation plans, which can benefit the many businesses already using Salesforce,” says Tyler Prince, EVP, Worldwide Alliances & Channels, Salesforce. “And now, our consulting partners are providing industry solutions – built in Slack – with features customised to unique business needs. This is helping customers to get the most out of their Slack and Salesforce technology.”

Looking to learn about the impact of using Slack and Salesforce together? Find our Slack Partner Industry Solutions partners on AppExchange. If you’re a service provider and want to become part of our partner ecosystem, learn more about what the Salesforce Consulting Partner Programme can do for you.