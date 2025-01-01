Automate incident management
Webinar

Automate and modernize incident management with Slack

With automation and integrations with your monitoring and incident-response tools, Slack gets all the right people in the right place, quickly

40 min

This webinar is best for:

  • Developers
  • Technology professionals

Control the chaos, distractions and stress of incidents by automating incident response, streamlining communications across teams with less noise and conducting painless incident reviews.

Watch this recording of Logan Franey, Sr. Developer Solutions Manager at Slack as he takes the audience through this presentation from Frontiers 2022, Automate & Modernize Incident Management with Slack.

Featured speakers:

Logan FraneySr. Developer Solutions Manager, Slack

