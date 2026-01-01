Automate and modernize incident management with Slack

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.
- 개발자
- 기술 전문가
Control the chaos, distractions and stress of incidents by automating incident response, streamlining communications across teams with less noise and conducting painless incident reviews.
Watch this recording of Logan Franey, Sr. Developer Solutions Manager at Slack as he takes the audience through this presentation from Frontiers 2022, Automate & Modernize Incident Management with Slack.
주요 발표자:
