Automate and modernize incident management with Slack

本次网络会议最适合于：
- Developers
- Technology professionals
Control the chaos, distractions and stress of incidents by automating incident response, streamlining communications across teams with less noise and conducting painless incident reviews.
Watch this recording of Logan Franey, Sr. Developer Solutions Manager at Slack as he takes the audience through this presentation from Frontiers 2022, Automate & Modernize Incident Management with Slack.
演讲嘉宾：
SlackSr. Developer Solutions ManagerLogan Franey
太棒了！
非常感谢你提供反馈！
收到！
感谢你提供反馈。
糟糕！我们遇到问题了。请稍后重试！