Automate incident management
Automate and modernize incident management with Slack

With automation and integrations with your monitoring and incident-response tools, Slack gets all the right people in the right place, quickly

40 分钟

本次网络会议最适合于：

  • Developers
  • Technology professionals

Control the chaos, distractions and stress of incidents by automating incident response, streamlining communications across teams with less noise and conducting painless incident reviews.

Watch this recording of Logan Franey, Sr. Developer Solutions Manager at Slack as he takes the audience through this presentation from Frontiers 2022, Automate & Modernize Incident Management with Slack.

演讲嘉宾：

SlackSr. Developer Solutions ManagerLogan Franey

