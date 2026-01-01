Automate and modernize incident management with Slack

このウェビナーの対象者 :
- 開発者
- テクノロジー担当者
Control the chaos, distractions and stress of incidents by automating incident response, streamlining communications across teams with less noise and conducting painless incident reviews.
Watch this recording of Logan Franey, Sr. Developer Solutions Manager at Slack as he takes the audience through this presentation from Frontiers 2022, Automate & Modernize Incident Management with Slack.
注目のスピーカー :
