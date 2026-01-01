Automate and modernize incident management with Slack

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：
- Developers
- Technology professionals
Control the chaos, distractions and stress of incidents by automating incident response, streamlining communications across teams with less noise and conducting painless incident reviews.
Watch this recording of Logan Franey, Sr. Developer Solutions Manager at Slack as he takes the audience through this presentation from Frontiers 2022, Automate & Modernize Incident Management with Slack.
專題講者：
SlackSr. Developer Solutions ManagerLogan Franey
