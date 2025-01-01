Yellow blocks lined up like dominoes representing Workflow Builder
Essential tips for automating everyday tasks in Slack

Join this interactive session to learn how anyone can turn routine processes into automated workflows without writing a single line of code

60 min

This webinar is best for:

  • Everyone

For millions of knowledge workers, students and frontline workers around the world, Slack is their digital workplace and hub to communicate, collaborate and perform daily tasks and work.

In this webinar, we’ll walk through the foundations of Slack’s Workflow Builder tool, help you build automated workflows for your organisation using real world use cases that any team can implement straightaway to improve your teams productivity.

Featured speakers:

Stephanie HooppellSenior Success Manager, Slack
Nitin KapilaSenior Success Manager, Slack

