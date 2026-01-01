Essential tips for automating everyday tasks in Slack

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：
- Everyone
For millions of knowledge workers, students and frontline workers around the world, Slack is their digital workplace and hub to communicate, collaborate and perform daily tasks and work.
In this webinar, we’ll walk through the foundations of Slack’s Workflow Builder tool, help you build automated workflows for your organisation using real world use cases that any team can implement straightaway to improve your teams productivity.
專題講者：
SlackSenior Success ManagerStephanie Hooppell
SlackSenior Success ManagerNitin Kapila
