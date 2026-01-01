Essential tips for automating everyday tasks in Slack

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.

For millions of knowledge workers, students and frontline workers around the world, Slack is their digital workplace and hub to communicate, collaborate and perform daily tasks and work.

In this webinar, we’ll walk through the foundations of Slack’s Workflow Builder tool, help you build automated workflows for your organisation using real world use cases that any team can implement straightaway to improve your teams productivity.

학습 내용: Introduction to Slack’s Workflow Builder tool

How to identify opportunities to streamline processes using Workflow Builder

Use cases to help drive projects forward, reduce email and automate processes without any coding required

주요 발표자: