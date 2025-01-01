Essential tips for automating everyday tasks in Slack

本次网络会议最适合于：
- Everyone
For millions of knowledge workers, students and frontline workers around the world, Slack is their digital workplace and hub to communicate, collaborate and perform daily tasks and work.
In this webinar, we’ll walk through the foundations of Slack’s Workflow Builder tool, help you build automated workflows for your organisation using real world use cases that any team can implement straightaway to improve your teams productivity.
演讲嘉宾：
SlackSenior Success ManagerStephanie Hooppell
SlackSenior Success ManagerNitin Kapila
太棒了！
非常感谢你提供反馈！
收到！
感谢你提供反馈。
糟糕！我们遇到问题了。请稍后重试！