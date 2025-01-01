Essential tips for setting up your team’s Slack workspace

This webinar is best for:
- Owners and admins
- Slack users
- Users new to Slack
For millions of knowledge workers, students and frontline workers around the world, Slack is their digital HQ to communicate, collaborate and get work done.
In this webinar, we’ll walk through the foundations of how to launch your team on Slack for fast-tracked success. We’ll cover essential tips for configuring your workspace, the must-have channels and workflows to automate routine tasks, and creative ways to keep your employees connected, regardless of their physical location.
Featured speakers:
Nice one!
Thanks a lot for your feedback!
Got it!
Thanks for your feedback.
Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.