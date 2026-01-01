Essential tips for setting up your team’s Slack workspace

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.
- 소유자 및 관리자
- Slack 사용자
- Slack 사용이 처음인 사용자
For millions of knowledge workers, students and frontline workers around the world, Slack is their digital HQ to communicate, collaborate and get work done.
In this webinar, we’ll walk through the foundations of how to launch your team on Slack for fast-tracked success. We’ll cover essential tips for configuring your workspace, the must-have channels and workflows to automate routine tasks, and creative ways to keep your employees connected, regardless of their physical location.
주요 발표자:
훌륭해요!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
알겠습니다!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.