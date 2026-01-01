Balloons attached to a bell representing launching Slack
Essential tips for setting up your team’s Slack workspace

Join this interactive session to learn how to set up your Slack workspace so your team can be its most productive

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.

  • 소유자 및 관리자
  • Slack 사용자
  • Slack 사용이 처음인 사용자

For millions of knowledge workers, students and frontline workers around the world, Slack is their digital HQ to communicate, collaborate and get work done.

In this webinar, we’ll walk through the foundations of how to launch your team on Slack for fast-tracked success. We’ll cover essential tips for configuring your workspace, the must-have channels and workflows to automate routine tasks, and creative ways to keep your employees connected, regardless of their physical location.

주요 발표자:

SlackCustomer Success ManagerChris Ljubic
SlackSenior Success ManagerStephanie Hooppell

