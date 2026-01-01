Balloons attached to a bell representing launching Slack
Webinar

Essential tips for setting up your team’s Slack workspace

Join this interactive session to learn how to set up your Slack workspace so your team can be its most productive

60 min

Cette conférence en ligne s’adresse de préférence à :

  • Propriétaires et administrateurs
  • Utilisateurs Slack
  • Nouveaux utilisateurs de Slack

For millions of knowledge workers, students and frontline workers around the world, Slack is their digital HQ to communicate, collaborate and get work done.

In this webinar, we’ll walk through the foundations of how to launch your team on Slack for fast-tracked success. We’ll cover essential tips for configuring your workspace, the must-have channels and workflows to automate routine tasks, and creative ways to keep your employees connected, regardless of their physical location.

Intervenants :

Chris LjubicCustomer Success Manager, Slack
Stephanie HooppellSenior Success Manager, Slack

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