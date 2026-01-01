Balloons attached to a bell representing launching Slack
Webinar

Essential tips for setting up your team’s Slack workspace

Join this interactive session to learn how to set up your Slack workspace so your team can be its most productive

60 分

このウェビナーの対象者 :

  • オーナーと管理者
  • Slack ユーザー
  • 初めて Slack を使うユーザー

For millions of knowledge workers, students and frontline workers around the world, Slack is their digital HQ to communicate, collaborate and get work done.

In this webinar, we’ll walk through the foundations of how to launch your team on Slack for fast-tracked success. We’ll cover essential tips for configuring your workspace, the must-have channels and workflows to automate routine tasks, and creative ways to keep your employees connected, regardless of their physical location.

注目のスピーカー :

SlackCustomer Success ManagerChris Ljubic
SlackSenior Success ManagerStephanie Hooppell

このウェビナーは役に立ちましたか？

0/600

助かります！

ご意見ありがとうございました！

了解です！

ご意見ありがとうございました！

うーん、システムがなにか不具合を起こしてるみたいです。後でもう一度お試しください。

Related Events

JP Why Slack 船

オンデマンド

Why Slack? 導入事例セッション「Slack で変わる働き方：コミュニケーションの再定義による生産性の向上」

製造業ｘIT で 180 兆円市場の不の解決を目指すベンチャー キャディ社と、会員 1,500 万人以上の au スマートパスを開発・運営する mediba 社に、Slack 活用で従業員の生産性を向上させるヒントを、具体的な導入事例としてご紹介します。

今すぐ見る