Essential tips for setting up your team’s Slack workspace

このウェビナーの対象者 :
- オーナーと管理者
- Slack ユーザー
- 初めて Slack を使うユーザー
For millions of knowledge workers, students and frontline workers around the world, Slack is their digital HQ to communicate, collaborate and get work done.
In this webinar, we’ll walk through the foundations of how to launch your team on Slack for fast-tracked success. We’ll cover essential tips for configuring your workspace, the must-have channels and workflows to automate routine tasks, and creative ways to keep your employees connected, regardless of their physical location.
注目のスピーカー :
