Essential tips for setting up your team’s Slack workspace

本次网络会议最适合于：

For millions of knowledge workers, students and frontline workers around the world, Slack is their digital HQ to communicate, collaborate and get work done.

In this webinar, we’ll walk through the foundations of how to launch your team on Slack for fast-tracked success. We’ll cover essential tips for configuring your workspace, the must-have channels and workflows to automate routine tasks, and creative ways to keep your employees connected, regardless of their physical location.

你将学习到的内容： How to structure your organisation’s workspace for success

The top channels and recommendations for every organisation creating its digital HQ

How to get your team out of email and working productively in Slack

演讲嘉宾：