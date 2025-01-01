Wooden pecks attached with lines representing IT and workflows
Webinar

How Slack’s IT team built scalable sales automation for maximum impact

Learn how Slack’s IT team uses our no-code platform to provide actionable insights and scalable processes to sales with modular, reusable workflows

50 min

This webinar is best for:

  • Technology professionals

Every organization wants its salespeople to be successful—and as IT leaders, we can play a strategic role in this. With Slack’s new low-code platform, IT teams can scale automation across sales and unlock vital productivity.

In this webinar, you’ll learn how our IT team did this at Slack by deploying scalable workflows, reusable functions and third-party integrations. We’ll share key learnings and best practices for IT teams that want to take a more strategic role in the financial success of their organizations.

Featured speakers:

Kelsey CollinsSenior Product Marketing Manager, Slack
Melissa ChanDirector, Product Management, Salesforce
Mónica GorenStaff Software Engineer, Slack
Vasu JainLead Software Engineer, Slack

