How Slack’s IT team built scalable sales automation for maximum impact

Every organization wants its salespeople to be successful—and as IT leaders, we can play a strategic role in this. With Slack’s new low-code platform, IT teams can scale automation across sales and unlock vital productivity.

In this webinar, you’ll learn how our IT team did this at Slack by deploying scalable workflows, reusable functions and third-party integrations. We’ll share key learnings and best practices for IT teams that want to take a more strategic role in the financial success of their organizations.

你將學習到： How Slack’s IT team scaled automation across sales

A demo of how easy it is to build reusable, modular functions in our new low-code platform

Examples of our favorite, most time-saving workflows

