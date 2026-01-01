How Slack’s IT team built scalable sales automation for maximum impact

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.
- 기술 전문가
Every organization wants its salespeople to be successful—and as IT leaders, we can play a strategic role in this. With Slack’s new low-code platform, IT teams can scale automation across sales and unlock vital productivity.
In this webinar, you’ll learn how our IT team did this at Slack by deploying scalable workflows, reusable functions and third-party integrations. We’ll share key learnings and best practices for IT teams that want to take a more strategic role in the financial success of their organizations.
주요 발표자:
