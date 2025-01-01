Wooden pecks attached with lines representing IT and workflows
How Slack’s IT team built scalable sales automation for maximum impact

Learn how Slack’s IT team uses our no-code platform to provide actionable insights and scalable processes to sales with modular, reusable workflows

Every organization wants its salespeople to be successful—and as IT leaders, we can play a strategic role in this. With Slack’s new low-code platform, IT teams can scale automation across sales and unlock vital productivity.

In this webinar, you’ll learn how our IT team did this at Slack by deploying scalable workflows, reusable functions and third-party integrations. We’ll share key learnings and best practices for IT teams that want to take a more strategic role in the financial success of their organizations.

SlackSenior Product Marketing ManagerKelsey Collins
SalesforceDirector, Product ManagementMelissa Chan
SlackStaff Software EngineerMónica Goren
SlackLead Software EngineerVasu Jain

